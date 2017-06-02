Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ticker tape has only just been put away and the open-top bus back in the depot, but Huddersfield Town have already arguably made the signing of the summer.

While many may be salivating about the prospects of a host of Premier League stars arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium, it’s the capture of a 48-year-old Yorkshireman from Scottish giants Celtic that should get the footballing purists purring.

David Moss arrives as the successor to Stuart Webber as head of football operations, following the latter’s defection to Norwich City back in April.

Perversely, Moss was one of the candidates on the shortlist for the Carrow Road Sporting Director vacancy, but that is where the similarities between the pair end.

While Webber appeared to revel in being seen as well as heard, a trend that has continued with numerous starring roles on Norwich City TV, Moss appears a more low-key appointment.

An ideal trait for a football club who thrived in going under the radar all season to defy the odds and, ultimately, claim a place in the biggest spotlight of them all.

It’s a back-to-basics appointment.

Moss’s role will be less about any potential media glitz and glamour and more about the results of his extensive recruitment policy being seen and heard on the pitch.

And he comes to Huddersfield Town with an exciting track record in this - unearthing talent on a shoestring budget in his most recent role at Park Head since 2010.

As head of development scouting, Moss is attributed as the man behind bringing in Fraser Forster, Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele to the Scottish champions.

In an interview with Visionary Sports Investment back in August 2015, Moss spoke about his role with Celtic and the constraints he had to work with.

It detailed the pressures of finding players of Champions League quality while being unable to compete with the riches of the Premier League and even the majority of SkyBet Championship sides.

The solution was to identify young and ‘un-proven’ players – as was the case in his first role as academy director at a burgeoning Swansea City back in 2007/08.

It all sounds very familiar to Town’s current template of success with Moss’s appointment further proof owner Dean Hoyle will not let his heart rule his head in the club’s quest to survive in the Premier League.

Hoyle has already stated: “We have seen clubs spend millions and millions to get to where we are. We’ve done it in the right way, we’ve managed expectations and now we are a Premier League club.”

Moss also has experience first-hand of how not to run a football club, in his other previous employment with Crystal Palace, where he worked under Simon Jordan at ‘a club that had been badly managed from a financial perspective which would ultimately put the club into administration.’

Born down the road in Doncaster, he is a true football man with his playing career taking in spells in England, Scotland and Wales, while his Wikipedia page states he also ran a car insurance business while playing for Falkirk.

Yet judging by the business acumen Moss has built up since his playing days, there is little doubt Huddersfield Town’s Premier League recruitment policy is in safe hands with him behind the wheel.