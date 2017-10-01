Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 4-0 by a rampant Tottenham Hotspur at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday.

The Terriers started the game well and caused Spurs some problems, but when the visitors - and star striker Harry Kane - clicked into gear, they were not going to be caught.

Town drop to 11th in the Premier League due to the loss, but have still enjoyed a great start to life in the top flight.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the result? Below Examiner’s Football Writer Rory Benson assesses the draw.

1. Harry Kane is the best striker Town have faced so far

Town have faced some good forwards in the Premier League so far, but none on the level of Harry Kane.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Christopher Schindler have been able to deal with the previous opponents, but any defender in the league would struggle against Kane in his current form.

Although questions would usually be asked of the defence after a 4-0 defeat, Town's back four were beaten by one of the best teams going forward and led by arguably the best striker in the league right now.

2. The Town fans continue to be Premier League class

The atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium was electric before kick off, but even at 4-0 down the Terriers were making all the noise.

The Town support is making an impression in the top flight and they are representing their club incredibly.

That atmosphere could well get their side over the 40-point line come May.

3. Laurent Depoitre is full of confidence

One of the bright spots of Town's Saturday was the performance of Laurent Depoitre.

The striker smashed the bar in the first half and looked strong against arguably the best central defensive partnership in the league.

Let's hope he can continue that form after the international break.

4. Town can regroup over international break

Although David Wagner doesn't believe the international break can come at the right time, after a heavy defeat it gives the team time to reflect and recover after the loss.

Town's players will have time to relax before preparing fully for Swansea on October 14.

That game in south Wales will be tough, but the Terriers will be more likely to earn something there than they were this weekend.

Let's hope they can get the job done at the Liberty before facing Manchester United and Liverpool in the following matches.

5. Not much has changed

Although fans will be disappointed with a 4-0 defeat, the fact is that Tottenham are one of the best teams in the Premier League.

The game yesterday was almost a free hit as supporters would not have been expecting anything from the match and a 4-0 loss won't be the biggest beating Spurs give a side this season.

If Town can continue to beat the teams likely to be around them at the end of the then they will be fine - and if they can upset a big boy or two on the way then they are bonus points.