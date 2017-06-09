Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The transfer market is slowly starting to kick into business and Huddersfield Town fans are still rightly excited about every aspect of their club.

We Are Premier League is the new mantra, and with the fixtures out next Wednesday, Town fans can start making their plans.

Where are we going at Christmas? Where are we going on the opening day in August?

There are lots of famous grounds, of course, which many Town fans will not have had chance to visit before (unless they are of a certain age of course!).

Town had the FA Cup draw against Manchester City this season, so the Etihad has been ticked off many lists.

Ok, there are trips to Brighton and Bournemouth, which have been fairly regular haunts in the Championship, but now there is the excitement of going to Anfield and Old Trafford.

And don’t forget another trip to Wembley – scene of the club’s greatest achievement only days ago – to face Tottenham, who are developing their own new ground at White Hart Lane and are using the national stadium as their base next season.

With the transfer market, we are usually in a bit of a lull at this stage, but activity will soon start ramping up.

Town fans will be scouring the internet for player links to the club – and there have been quite a few already – and then the ‘big signings’ always capture headlines.

It appears Virgil van Dijk is no longer a target for Liverpool.

I view Van Dijk in a similar way to N’Golo Kante when he was at Leicester, before moving on to Chelsea.

Everybody knows he is good, but I don’t think people generally realise quite how good.

This was discovered about Kante last season in Chelsea’s title-winning side.

Whoever gets Van Dijk in the top six, their price to win the title will certainly be cut by bookmakers if he stays fit for 38 matches.

Anyone who signs him, the title could certainly be heading their way.

Southampton know the value of their man and it looks like Van Dijk will become the most expensive ever defender in world football.

Having seen him several times, he really IS that good.

That won’t bother Town fans as, while Dean Hoyle and David Wagner have an extended budget, there will be no £70m centre halves turning up at the John Smith’s Stadium – unless they are in an opposition shirt!

For Town, we have seen the interest in Aaron Mooy and that seems an obvious one for Town to try and get over the line.

It will probably be a case of watch this space, however, for the rest of the summer.

On another subject, I have always been a fan of the Champions Trophy cricket, but the English ‘summer’ seems to have taken hold and is ruining what is usually a great tournament.

Let’s hope the bad weather relents and England can make the most of their semi-final place next Wednesday.

There is nothing better for a sport than when the national side does well, especially at home in front of their own fans.

England are now favourites, so let’s hope they an confirm that.