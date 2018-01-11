Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Huddersfield Town’s capture of Alex Pritchard from Norwich City ready to be signed and sealed , David Wagner is in a much stronger position with resources than he was at Christmas.

Congratulations to chairman Dean Hoyle for again making a timely and sensible investment in the Premier League squad and one which, hopefully, will pay big dividends going forward.

The 24-year-old Pritchard clearly has his best years ahead of him but, with the possibility of a Town debut against West Ham United on the cards, it’s important he’s been in form at Championship level.

He seems a shoo-in for the No10 position at the John Smith’s Stadium and, while Town have lost Kasey Palmer back to his parent club Chelsea , he wasn’t figuring in the first team or showing the kind of form the head coach wanted in training.

That means Town are automatically stronger – although the chairman’s pockets are £10m lighter! – and especially so with Pritchard’s eagerly-anticipated capture following the arrival of Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco .

That looks an exceptional piece of business from the Wagner-Hoyle camp, particularly with his World Cup, title-winning and well-honed pedigree.

Kongolo offers versatility at the back and with that come options – in much the same way Pritchard provides further options for Wagner to utilise the likes of Tom Ince elsewhere rather than No10.

It’s also highly encouraging for Town that some of their injured players are either back or almost back.

Midfielder Phil Billing made a very welcome return in the FA Cup victory at Bolton and, while it was only a 14-minute cameo, it’s the first building block to what will hopefully be a successful second half of the season for the promising Dane.

Centre-back Michael Hefele is also featuring again after battling to overcome his Achilles injury, and those 85 minutes he played at the Macron Stadium will do him a world of good.

It will also do Wagner’s squad a world of good to have the 27-year-old back on the training ground at PPG Canalside , because he’s a massive, popular character in the dressing room and a big influence – whether he is on the pitch or not.

Town also have Jon Gorenc Stankovic doing work at PPG again after his long, long lay-off and, whatever people say about having Billing and Hefele available again, the 21-year-old Slovenian really will be like a new signing.

While Town await an update on Collin Quaner ’s injury and Sean Scannell has returned from his loan at Burton Albion , Elias Kachunga is the only long-term absentee now on the books.

So will Town make another move in this transfer window?

Or will they allow anyone to move on? Watch this space!