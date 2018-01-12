Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kick It Out is English football’s equality and inclusion organisation, campaigning to kick discrimination out the game.

Working throughout the professional, grassroots and non-league game, as well as in schools, colleges and local communities, we aim to ensure football is open and welcome to all.

When the organisation was launched in 1993 as ‘Let’s Kick Racism Out of Football’, racism was rife both on and off the pitch, with black players facing disgraceful abuse on a weekly basis.

Almost 25 years later, football has come a long way and although racism remains a serious issue, we are extremely proud of the role we’ve played in making the game more inclusive.

Racism is not Kick It Out’s only focus however – far from it.

In 1997, we expanded our remit to include ALL forms of discrimination because football should be open to all, regardless of age, disability, faith, gender, gender reassignment or sexual orientation.

Kick It Out continues to play a leading role in spreading that message of equality in the professional game, delivering educational workshops to first-team and academy players, coaches and backroom staff, as well as supporting the 92 league clubs in hosting one game every year dedicated to the organisation.

Huddersfield Town's Premier League game against West Ham United tomorrow afternoon is dedicated to Kick It Out and we are fully supportive of their message of making the game inclusive for everybody.

All the players will be wearing the shirts prior in recognition of the dedicated match day.

Kick It Out cannot eliminate discrimination from football alone, it needs the support of fans just like you.

If you witness or experiences discrimination at a match, whether that’s a professional, non-league or even a grassroots game, report it at kickitout.org or by downloading Kick it Out’s reporting app on Android or iPhone.