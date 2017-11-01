Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

First off, we, along with Spirit of Shankly and the Blue Union, would like to thank everybody who donated to Fans Supporting Foodbanks at Anfield.

Huddersfield Town fans contributed to a record haul and helped a lot of people who are in real need.

As you may be aware , we’ve also teamed up with Cowshed Loyal and the Welcome Centre to launch our own Fans For Foodbanks initiative.

We’ll be operating collection points at the Gas Club (1pm-2pm) and the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) cabin (1pm-2.30pm) on home matchdays from this Saturday ( West Bromwich Albion ) to December 30th (Burnley).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

We’re happy to accept donations of tinned foods, dried goods, toiletries, sanitary products, pots, pans, bedding, and winter clothing, so long as they’re unopened and in date.

If you can’t make it to one of our collection points but would like to help, you can make a financial donation here .

For those of you who are just here for the travel, you’ll be pleased to know that we’ll be running a coach to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, November 18th.

Shareholders can reserve a seat for £23, while everyone else can get one for £25 – as ever shareholders’ youngsters (Under 18s) pay their age.

The coach will be departing Gooder Street in Brighouse at 6.30am and the stadium at 7am.

You can book by ringing our Travel Line on 07725 036109 or emailing travel@htsa-web.com.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.