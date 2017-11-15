Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To wake up to a congratulatory text from Manchester University, even if it is your daughter, is a great way to start the day.

Considering it was for “amusing and appropriate” use of ‘gifs’, which apparently is a ‘real skill’, one’s ‘virtual’ pride is left unbounded.

So now the pressure is on, is it possible to maintain such a high level of achievement when you are clearly punching above your significant weight?

Meanwhile, the international break attracted a mixed response from supporters; some of whom struggled to fill the vacuum it created.

For those football fans whose vision extends beyond Hartshead Moor, or the tunnel at Standedge, the enforced break was an opportunity to appreciate the breadth and depth of our own domestic league; making adversaries out of friends and causing familiar names to pit their wits and skills against their own club buddies.

The weekend’s window of opportunity was also put to good use by the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) who used it to finalise arrangements for the “Women at the Game event which is drawing closer (please visit the HTSA website for further details)

With time on their hands, and hands on their keyboards, the gif and take of social media was in timely overdrive. In particular, there was scrutiny of the whys and wherefores of political correctness in relation to inclusion and diversity.

If any ‘publicity is good publicity’ then HTSA is firmly establishing itself as an example of good practice within the national supporters’ trust movement; a fact, reinforced last week, when Supporters’ Direct included the HTSA ‘Women Love Football’ initiative as part of their ‘Fanspiration’ article.

With ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ , ‘Stand Up For Town’, ‘The Heritage Project’ and ‘Rainbow Laces’ not only is there plenty to twitter about but there is also solid evidence that your ‘Voice of the Fans’ is more than just talk.

Perhaps this is just one of the reasons why the membership of HTSA has doubled in less than twelve months.

If you haven’t signed up yet here are some of the travel bargains that you are missing out on – AFC Bournemouth (£23), Arsenal (£21) and Everton (£10).

We especially welcome family groups with our ‘Kids Pay Their Age’ offer, but please be warned coaches are regularly filling up several weeks in advance so, to avoid disappointment, the advice has got to be “Book early!”

Contact Trev Whitehead by text on 07725036109 or book through our htsa-web.com website.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.