The ancient Greek philosopher Socrates famously suggested at his trial for impiety that “the unexamined life is not worth living.”

Easy for him to say, of course, seeing as he spent most of his days procrastinating and corrupting the youth of Athens.

But I’ll reluctantly admit that the bearded egg-head did have a point. It behoves us all to pause and reflect every now and then, if for no other reason than to take stock of our ambitions and how close we are to realising them.

This applies as much to organisations as it does individuals, and, as ever, the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association is no exception.

Now, space is obviously at a premium in this column, so I’m not about to pen a treatise. I can, however, give you a brief update on the progress the association has made, as well as a glimpse of what the future might hold.

So let’s begin with the FSF’s Safe Standing Campaign.

Last month, HTSA came out all keyboards blazing, arguing that “a small section of rail seating will provide greater value for money and choice for supporters, create a better match-day experience for those who wish to sit and those who wish to stand, and improve the general level of safety at the John Smith’s Stadium”.

Well, the supporters’ trust movement must be doing something right, because the Premier League’s bigwigs recently announced that they’ll be discussing the issue at their meeting of shareholders. And if one thing’s certain, it’s this: as the EPL goes, so goes the EFL. I mean, come on, just look at those acronyms!

Then there’s the EFL’s plans to reorganise the English league system into five divisions of 20 teams.

This so-called ‘Whole Game Solution’ has proved to be pretty unpopular with just about everybody. And that should come as no surprise, since it's a very bad idea with no obvious justification.

Which is why it’s been so easy for HTSA to adopt such an uncompromising position.

As we pointed out a couple of weeks ago, Shaun Harvey’s hair-brained scheme is “an answer to a question that nobody is asking”.

Thankfully, the EFL Board have finally cottoned onto this fact. And with a tone of barely concealed regret and resentment, they announced that they will “cease discussions on the Whole Game Solution with immediate effect”.

So there you have it – two campaigns, one on its merry way, the other an unqualified success!

If that sounds like your kind of thing, then please do come along to our eighth annual meeting, which will be held at PPG Canalside on Tuesday, November 29th, in the Players’ Lounge (7.30pm).

There should be plenty of opportunities to get involved going forward.

Back at the coalface, meanwhile, HTSA will be running a coach to Blackburn on Saturday, December 3.

Members can reserve a seat for just £10, while non-members can get one for £12 -the coach will be departing from the usual place at the stadium at 12pm.

Book by ringing the Travel Line on 07905 580784, or by emailing Robert Pepper (repepper.rep@gmail.com).

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, feel free to email Chairman Ian Lawrence (chair@htsa-online.co.uk).

For more information or to get involved, visit the HTSA website or email secretary Trev Whitehead.