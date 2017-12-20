Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We are approaching the 15th anniversary of the formation of the Survival Trust - a group of Huddersfield Town activists who stepped in when the club’s future was being discussed in terms of hours rather than years.

In December 2002 the club was unable to pay the wages of its players or backroom staff.

Without the intervention of the Survival Trust it is almost certain Huddersfield Town would have gone the same way as those ‘well-known’ clubs ‘Middlesbrough Ironopolis’ and ‘New Brighton Tower FC’ - two clubs who had enjoyed tremendous success in their early days but were soon to become just faded memories within the footballing archives of the north of England.

Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) was the logical amalgamation of various supporters groups, including the Survival Trust, and we are ever mindful of the debt that all Town supporters owe to those dedicated fans for rattling their buckets and digging deep into their own pockets.

Recent months have justified the Survival Trust’s actions and there has been an equally Lazarus-like revival in the fortunes of HTSA.

Just one year ago HTSA was in a truly perilous state - even the loyal, supportive stalwarts of DATM were scoffingly asking the question “HTSA – is it dead?”

Like many supporters trusts HTSA was geared up for dealing with problems and disputes; with the odd, major financial crisis thrown in for good measure.

After all you are never very far from one of the many pantomime villains purporting to be club-owners, roguishly asset stripping their clubs.

Oligarchs whose music hall, slapstick actions are not remotely funny especially if “Ali Baba and his Forty Thieves” have got a majority share in your own club.

How blessed we were to have our very own Prince Charming!

With Huddersfield Town in Dean Hoyle’s safe hands people were asking a much more pertinent question “Does a Supporters Trust still have a role when everything is hunky-dory?”

”Oh yes it does!”

Tributes must go to everyone who has helped to make this one of the most successful seasons of fan-activism in the history of HTSA.

The need for a change in direction had been acknowledged by some committee members but the new life, purpose and vision is due to a massive transfusion of young blood.

Emily Broome, Alasdair Bell, James Chisem and Paul Cuffe have brought with them energy and much-needed enthusiasm; along with a fresh way of thinking and a commendably considerate attitude towards the diversity and inclusion which will eventually determine the future of football at every conceivable level.

HTSA’s six objectives, outlined recently, show where the association’s energy is now being focussed.

Coupled with events like the; ‘101 Club’ book launch, ‘Women at the Game’ initiative, ‘Five a side’ fund-raising tournament and our ‘Women Love Football’ event there is ample evidence that HTSA not only talks a good “objective” but can work with other groups and deliver.

We also owe a big thank you to Cowshed Loyal, they are not just the talk of the Town they are the talk of fans forums across the country.

Here is an email from a loyal Watford season ticket holder, just one of the many compliments received from opposition supporters.

“Your fans on Saturday were a credit to themselves, to Huddersfield Town Football Club and to the Premier League.

Amazing support, incredible noise and great songs and so loud!!

What impressed me above all was there was no abuse aimed at our club or our fans. QUALITY!!!!!!

Regards DG.”

Snow White just looked puzzled. “I wonder. Which football team do Dopey and Grumpy support?”

“Not Huddersfield Town that is for sure!” smiled Happy, with the biggest grin you ever did see!

A very ‘Happy’ Christmas to one and all.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.