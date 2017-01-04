Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A New Year and a new start?

Since its inception, Huddersfield Town Supporter's Association has been affiliated to both of the leading supporters’ organisations, each with their own niche.

The advice and the guidance received from both Supporters Direct and the Football Supporters Federation has been central to HTSA’s development as an independent supporters group.

Supporters Direct is the umbrella organisation for Supporters Trusts and has always argued the case for supporter representation within sporting clubs (not exclusively football clubs) to the ultimate goal of clubs being owned by their communities.

The Football Supporters Federation, on the other hand, has always represented supporters’ rights as football supporters.

Cooperation between the two has been fundamental to the achievements of both organisations.

Their contributions to the Parliamentary Expert Working Group, looking at the governance of football, demonstrated their ability to combine their efforts and work in a collaborative manner for the greater good of football supporters.

Throughout this time funding has been an issue for both organisations; despite the upper echelons of football being awash with TV cash.

The grants and funding that has been allowed to permeate down to the lower levels of the footballing pyramid has been quite limited.

So is this the right time for a merger with achievable economies of scale, the pooling of ‘skills & experience’ and a possible move away from expensive London offices?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town players celebrate victory over Wigan Athletic Share this video Watch Next

HTSA led the way when the Supporters Trust amalgamated with the Supporters Club and the Fight for Answers group to form a single, independent, body of Town supporters and it would be of great interest to hear the views of HTSA members and non-members regarding a formal SD/FSF merger.

HTSA have fully supported The FSF’s ‘Twenty’s Plenty’ campaign which recognises the disproportionate costs incurred by away fans and aims to introduce a £20 cap on the cost of match tickets.

HTSA were therefore especially disappointed to note that for the Terriers visit to Hillsborough on Saturday, January 14th an adult match ticket will cost £36.

Sheffield Wednesday FC do not appear to be ‘buying into’ the FSF ethos when they even exceed the maximum price allowed for a Premier League fixture.

An opportunity for a packed Hillsborough to witness one of this season’s numerous Championship derbies, featuring Yorkshire’s possible play-off contenders, will be lost as supporters get priced out of the equation.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters know, from costly experience, how important it is to have a properly constituted and functional Supporters Trust and true to our own mission HTSA will be encouraging as many Town fans as possible to make the trip down the Penistone by-pass.

To this end HTSA are putting forward a tremendous offer on travel with a choice of two pick-up points. At 11.15am the HTSA coach will depart from Gooder Street in Brighouse town centre before picking up outside the John Smith's Stadium at 12.15pm.

If you would like to book seats (£9 HTSA members, £11 non-members) please contact our travel lines 07905580784 or 07798727782 for further details.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, feel free to email our Chairman, Trev Whitehead at chair@htsa-online.co.uk.