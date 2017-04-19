Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ecclesiastes verses 3:1 to 3:8: “To everything there is a season”, and there haven’t been many seasons like this in the last 50 years; as many Huddersfield Town fans are painfully aware.

“A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time.....

.......a time to dance”.

On 14th July 1518 Frau Troffea stepped out of her house in Strasbourg and started a solitary dance.

In contemporaneous accounts, her dance soon became a terrifying and mysterious plague which engulfed hundreds of people, but to this day the cause still remains a mystery.

Was it a form of mass hysteria resulting from the appalling living conditions in Strasbourg?

The population had endured years of hunger, wave after wave of deadly malady and decades of spiritual neglect.

But Frau Troffea’s affliction was not a singular moment in time.

In 1442 it is known that a Monk danced himself to death in the cloisters of a monastery at Schaffhausen in Switzerland.

At least it makes a change to stories about big, bad wolves.

There were also reports from Zurich 10 years later where a man danced uncontrollably, calling on bystanders to help him to stop.

In the 1530s a woman in Basel danced for a whole month before slowly recovering in hospital.

Concerns about such instances of remorseless dancing led to annual ceremonies in which people deliberately induced trances in order to beseech St Vitus for forgiveness.

It is clear from these accounts that European’s have got “previous” when it comes to the rambunctious world of the carnival; dancing with drunken, cathartic and restless abandon around fires, trees and poles.

So should we really be surprised by the expressions of jubilation displayed by David Wagner ? Perhaps not!

For centuries bishops, popes, Papal councils and, even now, English Football League disciplinary panels have tried to suppress such frivolity regarding it as tantamount to the ‘ruin of the common people’.

In ad nausea this column has flagged up safe-standing , although perhaps 90 minutes of the Haka would test the fitness levels of even the most loyal south ‘standers’.

But, if the ‘All Blacks’ did not believe such displays of posturing were effective they wouldn’t still be persisting a century after the Haka was appropriated by the world of Rugby from Maori tradition.

Heinz Alder, a former Swiss footballer, flew into Town this week and met with James Chisem and Trev Whitehead to discuss Huddersfield Town Supporters Association' s (HTSA) aspirations of a twinning arrangement with similar supporters’ groups in Switzerland.

Sadly, as a ‘dyed in the wool’ Leeds United fan, Heinz was not in the mood for any transcontinental ‘dancing with wolves’.

Whatever the final league positions of Huddersfield Town, and their neighbours Leeds United, HTSA representatives intend to join Heinz at the St Gallen Fussball Lichtspiele in September.

“A time to weep, a time to laugh”, who knows? Definitely a “time to dance”, because this has been the season, no matter how things ‘turn, turn, turn’ out!

Whilst on the subject of Wolves, the HTSA coach to Molineux on Tuesday, April 25 leaves Gooder St, Brighouse at 15:30pm and the John Smith’s Stadium at 16:00pm. Fares are £13.50 for HTSA Members and £15.50 for Non-members. All accompanied juniors (under 7 years) travel free of charge!

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.