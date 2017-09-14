Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ninth Annual General Meeting of the Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association (HTSA) will take place at PPG Canalside on Wednesday October 18th starting at 7:30pm.

If members have any items they would like adding to the agenda they should email James Chisem (General Secretary) at secretary@htsa-web.com or text Trev Whitehead (Chair) on 07725036109.

Supporters who have been fortunate enough to acquire match tickets for the away fixture against Burnley on Saturday September 23rd are also reminded HTSA will be running a coach and there are still some places available.

At a very reasonable £10 for HTSA members and £14 for non-members (including 12 months free membership) you will struggle to find a better deal.

The HTSA ‘kids pay their age’ offer will also be available for families with children who are under 10 years of age.

To book your seats please text 07725036109 while if you wish to make a group booking please text the full names of all the group members.

Supporters with mobility difficulties can also reserve seats towards the front of the coach, simply include a brief note to this effect in your text.

If you have been a regular traveller to Burnley in previous years but have been unable to obtain tickets for this fixture then maybe you would like to contact HTSA.

This is probably the first away fixture were demand will far outstrip supply and we would like to know how you would like to see the priority system develop, if at all.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.