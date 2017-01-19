Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When the slightly balding Bobby Charlton kicked-off the most memorable game ever played between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur , any young teenager could be forgiven for showing no surprise that Denis Law was still in the wash.

After all, wasn’t Denis just a young lad who Huddersfield Town sold to Manchester City for the sake of a few floodlights?

Was it a remarkable premonition when Barry Hines and Ken Loach put young Casper (Billy not Schmeichel) in goals?

Has anyone ever watched those match highlights (from the film Kes) and not recognised either themselves or their schoolmates?

Mr Sugden must have taught in every school, in every mill town and in every pit village between Huddersfield and Barnsley.

So what is the relevance of this today?

Are we, at the moment, watching Huddersfield Town ‘Legends of the Future’?

When Dean Gorre arrived at Town he occasionally played one or two wayward passes.

Wayward? In fact they would have been defence-splitting, game-changing passes if only the rest of the team had shared Dean’s exceptional vision and his ability to read the game.

More recently, at both Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday , some Town supporters may have experienced flashbacks.

Aaron Mooy , Australian PFA Footballer of the Year 2015-16, has the ability to penetrate defences and play the ball into areas which don’t just take the opposition players by surprise.

It can only be a matter of time before this present Town squad begins to function with ‘one mind’ and woe betied the Terriers’ opposition on that day.

Vision and planning are crucial for future success. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail.

Dean Hoyle ’s vision and his meticulous preparation, combined with David Wagner ’s footballing philosophy and attention to detail, are an increasingly powerful force.

Route One to the ultimate goal is not always an option, but shared beliefs, faith and a trusting support will get us there in good time.

Having bought your ticket for the Emirates FA Cup game arranged for Saturday January 28, please remember that Route One to Rochdale will start in Brighouse .

The HTSA coach departs from Gooder Street in Brighouse town centre at 12.40pm before picking up outside the John Smith’s Stadium at 1pm.

If you would like to book seats (£9 HTSA members, £11 non-members) please contact our travel lines 07905 580784 or 07798 727782 for further details.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, feel free to email our Chairman, Trev Whitehead at chair@htsa-online.co.uk.