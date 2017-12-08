Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The current form is setting alarm bells ringing from every angle, but fans really need to have an open and honest reality check.

Cast your minds back 12 months ago to a season where our little club was tasked with making the step from SkyBet Championship relegation candidates to pushing for a top 10 finish.

Despite having a completely new set of players brought in on a shoestring budget in comparison to their rivals, Town started the campaign with promise which suddenly saw expectations rise.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Then we hit a rather sticky patch around October and November which included: a home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday followed by disappointing defeats on the road to Preston North End, Fulham and Cardiff City before another poor loss at home to Wigan Athletic.

During that period, David Wagner's men produced just one one win and two draws with the Doom Mongers saying the side were sliding; the wheels had come off; the bubble had burst; they would never cope and that promotion was an impossible dream.

Now look at the current situation and ask yourself - are you still concerned?

Of course, we are right to be slightly worried but what you cannot deny is the fact we are still producing results on a shoestring budget compared to the rest of the top-flight with a group of players still relatively new together.

It's been a great start to life in our first ever season in the Premier League and given a choice of five points above the bottom three going into December most fans would have taken that.

The other reality is instead of losing to the likes of Cardiff or Wigan, we are now losing to Premier League big hitters Manchester City, Everton, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Yes on the face of it fans would say our two defeats to Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth should have been winnable games but the reality is both of those clubs have budgets well above ours and are also far more experienced at this level.

The Swans have been in the top-flight since 2011 and although Bournemouth are only in their third season they already have the know how Town are missing.

I’m sure the club have plans where we can improve in January but one thing that cannot be argued with is that we are top of the league as fans.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So, we must all keep the faith and not get dragged into the mindset of the pundits and tabloids pulling our club down with negative criticisms.

Games will be tough and we will lose a few more, some by a lot of goals as well but we will come through the other side of this as a better club for it – whatever league that may be in.

Until then, have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year and, in the words of Bob Marley - don’t worry, every little thing is going to be alright!

Darren, 45, resides in Golcar with his wife Mary and seven children who are all avid Town fans as well. Season-card holder Darren grew up in Deighton, mesmerised by the floodlights of Leeds Road, which he could view from his bedroom window.

From his very first game in the 1980-81 season he was hooked, and these days he can be seen around Huddersfield driving for Streamline Bus Company wearing one of many Town shirts.