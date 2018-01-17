Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The last time my Huddersfield Town Talk column was published I was preparing for my first Premier League away trip to Watford and what an away trip it turned out to be!

It turned out to be our second away win of the season, with goals from Elias Kachunga , a brace from Aaron Mooy and a great strike from Laurent Depoitre rounding off an impressive 4-1 victory at Vicarage Road .

By pure coincidence my second away game will be Stoke City on Saturday and what an important game it has turned out to be and I am really hoping we can replicate the Watford performance and scoreline and that I am a good omen.

After all I’ve had my lucky haircut.

Me and my mate first started the superstition of lucky haircuts in 1995 at Carlisle United away in the Autoglass Trophy when we both arrived at the match independently with a harsh haircut.

Since that win we have always had lucky haircuts prior to big games, which is OK until you are in the Play-Offs and have to have three haircuts in three weeks!?!

It’s hard to keep up with everything happening at the club at the moment, season ticket renewals have been announced and I would like to thank the club for keeping the prices so low - what a season we are on for, whatever happens.

Also the club has signed Alex Pritchard and Terence Kongolo so far this month which shows intent - it’s good to see the club get stronger every transfer window.

As we move into February I realise just how much watching Huddersfield Town has changed, I am just trying to work out where to fly to watch our away game against Manchester United , after all I have no chance of getting a ticket and the game will be shown worldwide but sadly not in this country.

That said it doesn’t really matter where we are as long as we get the double.

February also sees Football vs Homophobia month and again we have to thank the club for continuing to support these initiatives, after all no-one should attend a match with fear of discrimination. For further information of events please follow the ProudTerriers twitter feed .

One final note, fourteenth is still impressive and I don’t believe we are looking over our shoulder, I believe we are staying up up up...

Mike resides in Golcar with his wife and Cockerpoo and has watched Huddersfield Town all his life; his first game a win against Watford back in the 1975/76 season where he took his toy cars and played with them on the terrace.

Hooked by the Mick Buxton era, Mike has continued to attend home and away matches with his Dad and friends and is currently a season-ticket holder in the Riverside Stand.