January is here and with it the football equivalent to pantomime season arrives – also known in the sporting world as the Transfer Window.

First off it is great to see the arrival of Terrence Kongolo to bolster our defence, an area I feel we are stretched in should injuries or suspensions occur.

The Dutchman offers another option with his pace and although Michael Hefele is on his way back, Hef will still take some time to get back up to speed so this move will provide him with some time without any immediate pressure to deliver.

Scrolling through social media it is clear what the majority of Town fans are asking for though - a player capable of bringing the front players into play.

We potentially have a great set of strikers in Steve Mounié and Laurent Depoitre but without quality service we may as well have the Chuckle Brothers up front.

For some reason Tom Ince is having his far better games when he is deployed out wide with a licence to drift infield as opposed to when he is responsible for linking up play in the centre of the pitch.

With Elias Kachunga injured it surely makes sense for Ince to fill a wide role and bring in someone in who can play centrally.

All being well it looks as if Norwich City's Alex Pritchard is the man to do just that and judging from the few highlights of the player he seems to fit the David Wagner mould perfectly.

Fans would probably rest easier if he was a proven Premier League player but he's young with a point to prove and, considering some of the so-called top flight players' over-inflated costs, it is refreshing to see Town not be dragged down that route to find solutions.

Let the young hungry players have a go and see where it takes them - half the squad last season hadn’t even played in England let alone the SkyBet Championship and it didn't phase any of them.

Two seasons ago the thought of the club spending £2m on a player would have been hard to believe, let alone someone arriving in West Yorkshire for a fee of around £11m.

Whoever Town are linked with or do buy this window it is up to us Town fans to remember our roots and back the side to the hilt from the stands.

I will be right behind each and every one of the players regardless of how our season ultimately turns out or whoever we buy. UTT

