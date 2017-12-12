Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a busy week! A fine victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, a night match against Chelsea tonight and then an away game at Watford on Saturday.

The weekend trip to Vicarage Road will also be my first Premier League away game with Huddersfield Town and I really can't wait.



My Dad and I have been to a Premier League game before, Arsenal against Fulham when we were at a loose end in London back in 2010.

We had planned to watch Town at Dagenham & Redbridge but the game was called off on the Friday 'for the fans' but we already had train tickets, so as Yorkshiremen we had to travel down and make the most of it.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Little did I know then we would be in arguably the greatest league in the world seven short years later, even though Mr Hoyle had told us all to believe.

It really does shows how far we have come and what could have been as this weekend the Daggers play Hereford in the FA trophy.



We generally make one trip a year down south to watch Town - last year's trip was to Brentford with an enjoyable trip also seeing us attend the Southern Terriers Q&A session with Dean Hoyle as well as celebrating Rajiv van Le Parra's winning goal.

This year we chose Watford for four reasons....

Firstly it is a new ground - I have chalked up around 60 grounds and these days I like to go to a couple a season.

Secondly, Huddersfield vs Watford was my first game in 1976, a game we won 1-0 with a penalty in front of where we stood, in what became the away end of Leeds Road.

Thirdly, my Dad travelled to China on a Watford pre-season tour in 1983, when the company he worked for sponsored it and included the likes of Elton John, Graham Taylor, Luther Blissett and John Barnes.

And finally, we are travelling because we think we can beat them - Watford have certainly had a better season than we thought, but so have we and with last Saturday's performance I think we are ready to obtain three points away from home again.

As an added bonus we are hoping to catch up with Patrick Stewart, who is the guest of the Southern Terriers at a Q&A prior to the match - I am sure he will have some wise words on how we can "Make It So".

So here's hoping we can return from the Capital with a victory, as we did the last time my dad and I enjoyed a train trip to London in May – that didn't work out so badly either, did it?

Mike resides in Golcar with his wife and Cockerpoo and has watched Huddersfield Town all his life; his first game a win against Watford back in the 1975/76 season where he took his toy cars and played with them on the terrace.

Hooked by the Mick Buxton era, Mike has continued to attend home and away matches with his Dad and friends and is currently a season-ticket holder in the Riverside Stand.