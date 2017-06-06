Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may have started as a jovial, throw away terrace chant but the past few week’s suggest Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner IS actually better than his Liverpool FC counterpart.

With fans still revelling in the German masterminding the club’s return to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years, they will have breathed a huge sigh of relief at news he is committed to next season’s Premier League adventure.

Footballing cynics will be quick to point out a deal to prolong his spell in West Yorkshire has only been agreed ‘in principle’ but the 45-year-old is a man of his word.

And there can also be no doubt as well Wagner would have received some “interesting offers” from England and Germany as stated by his agents – particularly considering former club Borussia Dortmund were seeking a new boss until the appointment of Ajax’s Peter Bosz this afternoon.

Statistically, long-term friend and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may have a better win ratio than Wagner (50.5% to 43%) but while Klopp’s stock has arguably plateaued in the 20 months since arriving on Merseyside, Wagner’s has sky-rocketed during a similar timeframe.

Granted, Klopp has achieved Champions League qualification with a fourth-place finish this season, but it’s a minimum requirement for such an illustrious club with a vast array of wealth and resource at its disposal.

The Reds were still unable to maintain a legitimate title charge this campaign while, after two cup final defeats (the 2016 League Cup and Europa League), Klopp is still searching for his first silverware in British football.

In comparison, Huddersfield Town’s SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win over Reading has already brought Wagner his first trophy success – along with the Premier League riches that come with it.

But it is also the scale of the achievement which has been phenomenal - and the starting point in which Wagner had to begin with which makes this season’s success a true fairytale.

Whereas Klopp arguably took charge of an under-achieving side under Brendan Rodgers back in October 2015, Wagner has completely transformed an unfashionable outfit languishing in the Championship doldrums to the glory of promotion.

All within a year. All on a shoe-string budget.

Town’s German is continually at pains to claim the success is a collective effort, and to a large extent he is correct, especially considering the role owner Dean Hoyle has played over the past decade.

But Huddersfield’s head coach is the sprinkling of stardust at the club, and the fact he will remain for the side’s inaugural Premier League campaign means the magic he has already brought to the club is likely to continue.

The timing of the announcement could not have come at a better time either – any lingering doubts potential new recruits may have had about joining Huddersfield Town’s Premier League charge with murmurings of uncertainty over Wagner will have quickly dissipated.

Next season will certainly be an even bigger test for the club, but with miracle man Wagner at the helm, anything is possible....