Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 4-0 by 10-man Bournemouth yesterday as Callum Wilson netted a hat trick for the hosts.

Town dominated the early exchanges, but found themselves two goals down at the half-hour mark thanks to the Englishman’s first-half brace.

There seemed to be a way back for Town on the stroke of half time with Simon Francis’ sending off, but the Terriers looked blunt in front of goal and were hit twice on the counter in the second period, with Wilson heading home with the match ball and Harry Arter also on the scoresheet.

Here Examiner Football Writer Rory Benson reflects on a forgettable day on the south coast for the Terriers...

1. Town’s home form cannot dip

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Another away defeat for Town with no goals scored means more pressure will be put on their performances at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town have failed to score in every away game since the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season and - if that rotten stretch of form is to continue - they need to be picking up points at home more or less every other week - or at least until they can rectify their form away from West Yorkshire.

Arsenal and Everton are Town’s next away matches, so it could well be mid-December by the time they record a second win on the road.

2. Aaron Mooy didn’t look fatigued

One of the few positives out of yesterday’s match was the fitness of Aaron Mooy.

After flying to Honduras and Australia over the international break and playing two matches, he could have been too tired or stiff to play at the Vitality Stadium, but he put in a shift like the rest off the team.

It may not have been a memorable display by the stand-in captain - or the rest of the side for that matter - but his engine was not brought into question.

Time for the Australian to enjoy a few days off, I think.

3. Town have to pick up points in their next two matches

Bearing in mind their next matches are against Manchester City and Arsenal, this is easier said than done - but Town have done it before.

The match against Swansea City would have been targeted for three points and, with Manchester United and Liverpool following that fixture, it looked crucial to pick up three points at the Liberty Stadium before taking on the big boys.

Town were beaten in south Wales, but recorded a sensational win over Man United to make up for that poor performance.

Can they do the same to the blue half of Manchester next weekend and hand a loss to Pep Guardiola’s side for the first time this season?

4. Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg were big losses

Christopher Schindler was always going to be a huge loss for Town after his red card last time out, but his absence was made clear by the opening two goals.

Although David Wagner had a point about the tackle on Florent Hadergjonaj in the build-up to the first goal and the offside for Wilson’s second, Town’s defence looked disorganised without their leader and vice captain marshaling the line.

Martin Cranie didn’t have a bad game in defence, but doesn’t have the same relationship with Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgensen as Schindler, which is all down to game time.

Jonathan Hogg was also a miss in the centre of the park because of the job he does to protect the back four, but congratulations to him and his partner on the birth of their fourth child - just don’t call him Callum!

5. Nothing has dramatically changed

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Despite the loss to Bournemouth - a team with the same target of staying in the league as Town - the Terriers still find themselves in the top half of the Premier League.

Results went the right way for them yesterday (apart from their own), and fans would have snapped your hand off to be in the 10th place after 12 matches at the start of the season.

Although Town have some tough fixtures ahead of them, they have already proven they are capable of beating anyone in this league - especially at home - and it’s not time to panic just yet.