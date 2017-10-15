Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disappointing display in South Wales saw Huddersfield Town’s winless streak extend to seven games in all competitions at Swansea City.

A Tammy Abraham brace gave the Swans their first Premier League home win of the season in a game where David Wagner’s men were makers of their downfall.

Town’s lack of a cutting edge in the final third remains a worry, having now gone four games without scoring and it appears to be compounded by emerging defensive frailties.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the result? Below, Examiner’s Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the draw.

1) The left-back situation is still an issue

With Chris Lowe currently struggling for form and confidence, many Town fans will have celebrated the inclusion of Scott Malone in the starting line-up.

However, the 26-year-old endured a torrid afternoon in South Wales – continually finding himself caught out of position before eventually being replaced by counterpart Lowe late on.

Neither full-back have become bad players over night but current performances have certainly left head coach David Wagner with more questions than answers.

2) Style of play will always cause defensive concerns

Boss Wagner was 100% correct in playing down Jonas Lossl’s error which led to Swansea City’s opening goal during his post-match press conference.

The modern-day ‘Sweeper Keeper’ style of playing the ball out from the back is always going to cause problems for anyone not called Manuel Neuer.

And although Lossl was too casual at the Liberty while also having a few similar hair-raising moments against Tottenham Hotspur, his distribution is generally a useful weapon in what appears to be a limited attacking artillery at the current time.

3) Injuries continue to be an issue

Much of Town’s problems stem from not being able to field their strongest side for the past couple of months.

Steve Mounié may be the most notable absence but too many players have been forced to have stop-start seasons so far due to injury.

No sooner had Danny Williams returned from the broken bone in his foot, he was stepping onto the field to replace Philip Billing – stretchered off with a twisted ankle.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Hogg, Martin Cranie, Michael Hefele, Kasey Palmer and Collin Quaner have also all spent time on the treatment table alongside long-term absentee Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

4) Town paid the price for Aaron Mooy’s Australia exploits

Any side struggling for form and results needs their talisman fit and firing on all cylinders.

Sadly, Town had to make do with Aaron Mooy starting the game in South Wales on the bench after his gruelling World Cup play-off exploits for Australia.

The Socceroos were taken all the way into extra-time by Syria during last week’s international break and the additional 30 minutes perhaps compelled Wagner to start with Mooy on the bench.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing but it was perhaps a gamble that was not worth taking considering current form.

5) Things could get worse...before they get better

So Swansea City saw more injury woes, goals are still as scarce as hen’s teeth and too many are being conceded too cheaply at the other end.

And with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United rolling into West Yorkshire next weekend, things could be set to become even worse before they get better.

Of course, a lot can happen in a week on the PPG Canalside training pitches, but the harsh reality is Town fans may have to keep patience and faith before results eventually take an upturn once again.