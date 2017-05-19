Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How could anybody ever doubt Huddersfield Town's comeback against Sheffield Wednesday?

If anyone was going to do it then it was David Wagner - the thoroughness of his preparation coupled with the bravery with which he is prepared to make changes, adapt and adopt alternative gameplans has made it really difficult for opposing managers to do their pre-match homework with any certainty.

As Chair of the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA), on behalf of my fellow committee members and Town fans everywhere, I would like to express sincerest thanks to both Dean Hoyle and David Wagner as well as to the players, the backroom staff and everyone involved with the club.

It has truly been a remarkable, never-to-be-forgotten season.

Special congratulations also go to Aaron Mooy who, in a recent HTSA website survey, was voted the HTSA Player of the Season.

Izzy Brown, on the back of just sixteen league appearances, deserves a special pat on the back for picking up the HTSA Young Player of the Season. It can only be speculation, but isn’t it exciting to ponder the potential of a full season with Izzy in the squad?

In a slight change to the usual PotS format we also asked for views on the ‘Partnership of the Year’; perhaps the two players who supporters would most like to see turning out, together, next season in the blue and white.

Without undermining what has been an amazing whole team, ‘gegenpressing’ effort, Tommy Smith and Elias Kachunga were the guys who appear to be whetting the appetites for the 2017/18 season.

And the thanks do not stop here.

In November, when I took on the role of HTSA Chair, the Association was experiencing some difficult times and it would be amiss not to give credit where credit is due.

The turn-around in the last six months has been phenomenal. As an Association HTSA are now a recognised and increasingly influential force within the supporters trust movement. Why the transformation?

The blame can be directed mainly towards one person, HTSA Secretary, James Chisem.

He has brought with him a tireless enthusiasm and a willingness to make personal sacrifices in order to deliver on the association’s objectives.

He has also brought an energetic and youthful band of co-accused; Alasdair Bell, Emily Broome and Paul Cuffe. For once the Association will not be partly hibernating during the ‘close season’.

Starting with the ‘Women at the Game’ launch, in Manchester next week, committee members hope to be plate-spinning throughout the summer.

New initiatives including twinning arrangements with other supporters’ trusts, possible conference visits to Belgium and Switzerland and meaningful and productive alliances with groups like NSL mean that your Association is being talked about for all the right reasons.

But please note the HTSA slogan; ‘Your club, your voice’. When it comes to ‘talking’ it is your voice that matters so please get in touch and let us know what needs to be said.

HTSA will be running one or two coaches to Wembley. We also hope to be able to offer a number of options including a stop-over at Wealdstone FC.

Further details will be available on the HTSA website but preliminary details include a member’s price of only £28 with members’ children travelling for the price of their age (up to 16).

The non-member’s price will be £30 and this means that anyone joining up for the first time can still do so for less than £35 and save £2 on future trips.

Seats are already filling up fast so please contact 07905 580784 or check out the travel section of the HTSA website.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.