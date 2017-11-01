Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A quarter of the campaign gone and lying 13th in the Premier League table, it is hard to suggest Huddersfield Town’s clash against West Bromwich Albion is a ‘must-win’.

But it’s difficult to get away from the importance home form has played, and will continue to play, if David Wagner’s side are to escape a swift return to the SkyBet Championship in May.

So far this season Town have accrued four points from their five away games, a return which currently places the Terriers in 14th position in the Premier League away day table.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Yet taking out the opening day victory against a woefully inept Crystal Palace, Town have seldom looked like scoring on their travels, let alone claiming all three points.

Indeed, Town have failed to score since that hedonistic summer excursion to Selhurst Park while the worst overall displays of the campaign have also come away from HD1 - against West Ham United and Swansea City.

Perversely though, away form will not be the issue for Huddersfield Town long-term future with Burnley proving last season success is firmly based on the solid foundations of a partisan home crowd.

Incredibly the Clarets only amassed a meagre seven points on the road – only one better than relegated side Hull City with the remaining 33 coming from fortress Turf Moor.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

There’s already been many parallels drawn between Sean Dyche’s East Lancashire outfit and that of Wagner’s men and the way this season is heading this latest one could be the most significant.

Buoyed by a vociferous John Smith’s atmosphere, expertly manufactured through a concoction of fantastic season ticket prices and the endeavours of the Cowshed Loyal fan movement, positivity has bred success throughout the entirety of the German head coach's Huddersfield Town reign.

And if there were any lingering doubts on the importance of this home support after the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, they were quickly dispelled with the sensational performance last time out against Manchester United.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The result not only put the club back on track after going seven games in all competitions without a win but propelled Town into the top 10 for Premier League home form – claiming eight points from five games (two wins, two draws and one defeat).

And with West Brom travelling to West Yorkshire having won only won once away from home in 2017, it could be forgiven the Baggies are there for the taking on Saturday afternoon.

It may not be a ‘must-win’ game for Huddersfield Town but it certainly is vitally important going into next week’s international break...