Why I just can't see Huddersfield Town losing at Leeds United this weekend

There are some big derby matches this weekend and one of them involves Huddersfield Town, who I just can’t see losing at Leeds United.

David Wagner’s side go to Elland Road with a great chance to cement their place at the top of the Skybet Championship table.

Leeds have been in woeful form this year and I’m sure the players who are still at Town will remember with great delight last season’s 4-1 win on the same soil.

I am sure Wagner would take a 1-0 win, but I really don’t see Town coming unstuck.

WATCH: The amazing atmosphere in the stands as Huddersfield beat Leeds last season

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Manchester derby, with United’s Jose Mourinho up against City’s Pep Guardiola, is a fascinating clash.

While I think most neutrals are making United favourites, there is one incredible statistic which might make them think again.

Mourinho has only three wins in 16 attempts at beating Guardiola at the many clubs they’ve been at - that surely gives Pep the psychological advantage.

John Stones showing benefit of his move to Manchester City in England win

England's John Stones during an International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Well done to Big Sam Allardyce in launching his England managerial career with a win over Slovakia.

Sometimes as a manager, and in all walks of life, you just need that bit of luck, and it was great to see Sam get it with that late winner from Adam Lallana.

I have said this before, but the enthusiasm and natural energy Sam will bring, in addition to the raw honesty as well, will hopefully see England moving strongly forward.

Qualifying has never been our problem and, really, it should be treated as a simple basic - it’s when we get to Russia for the World Cup finals that things have to happen.

One thing I took particular notice of was the performance of John Stones.

England manager Sam Allardyce took charge of the team for the first time last weekend.

I’m a huge fan of young players developing much better if they are in an environment of strict discipline.

It’s fine expressing yourself – as everyone seems to want young players to do – but if that’s at the expense of a team victory or a goal conceded then it simply shouldn’t be happening.

Everton fans have been moaning about the lack of progression of Stones and Ross Barkley in the very relaxed “we play how we want” environment created by Roberto Martinez.

Now, in a short space of time, you can see John Stones is looking a fantastic player under Pep Guardiola’s much stricter guidance at Manchester City.

A centre half who can bring the ball into midfield and distribute cleverly and effectively is simply gold dust to a manager.

We saw that so clearly late in the game as England tried to break down Slovakia’s 10 men.