The Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) often writes about the legends and superstars that we have seen on the field of play , but there are other super-heroes; many of whom sit, or stand, alongside us as spectators.

Prior to the Boxing Day fixture, against Nottingham Forest , Huddersfield Town Football Club and both sets of supporters paid a moving tribute to those heroes and supporters who had passed away in the previous 12 months.

Graham Marston’s name did not appear.

Sadly, at the age of 56, Graham had died only four days earlier but never was there a greater superhero.

If a superhero is somebody with super-human powers then surely Graham fitted the bill.

Comical at times, he was no fictional, comic-book character but he was “Super Fan”.

Allow me to explain.

Graham had been born with a congenital heart defect, Fallot’s Tetralogy’, which required major, pioneering surgery throughout his life.

Three of these operations took place whilst he was still at school.

In 1973, whilst in Leeds General Infirmary, Graham was visited by a number of players from the Leeds United 1st XI, and it was no whistle-stop visit.

The tactics that eventually brought the First Division title to Elland Road at the end of the 1973/74 season belonged to Don Revie.

But maybe the seeds of inspiration and the players’ determination to win against daunting odds can be traced back to that earlier encounter in LGI with a courageous, young football fanatic?

It would be nice to think so.

Perhaps it was this experience which triggered Graham’s transformation into “Super Fan”? But what are the super-powers of a “Super Fan”?

Graham Marston was a very rare breed, a devoted and passionate supporter of both Huddersfield Town and Leeds United.

Derby days, especially, must have demanded every ounce of his “Super Fan” powers.

Sunday is one such day.

No doubt many of Graham’s friends, neighbours and former colleagues will be at the game, cheering on their footballing heroes.

The entertainment will be exciting, even nerve-wracking -there is a lot at stake.

But no matter what the final score, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town supporters can all celebrate because football in West Yorkshire is undergoing a resurgence that is beyond their wildest dreams.

On behalf of Graham’s family and friends, HTSA are not asking for a minute’s silence, nor do we propose a round of applause or a galaxy of shining mobile phones and torches at a given time.

In tribute to Graham, let us be grateful that we are able to share the spectacle in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

Win or lose, may both sets of supporters do so with good grace.

And what if it is a draw?

Well, please be assured, there will be one super-hero with the broadest smile you ever saw.

Meanwhile HTSA will be running a coach to Rotherham on Tuesday February 14, leaving Brighouse at 4.40pm and the John Smiths Stadium at 5pm. The fare will be £9 Members (£11 Non-members).

Following the trip to Rochdale, seats are already booking up fast so please do not delay.

Contact our travel lines 07905 580784 or 07798 727782 for further details, or call in at the HTSA cabin tonight or on Sunday.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, feel free to email our Chairman, Trev Whitehead at chair@htsa-online.co.uk.