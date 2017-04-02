Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The weekend SkyBet Championship defeat at home to Burton Albion once again highlighted how important Jonathan Hogg is to Huddersfield Town.

Forget headline-makers Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga and such-like - the absence of the 28-year-old from the starting line-up continually has a profound effect on the team's fortunes.

Town's win ratio with the midfield general starting the game is 61% in comparison to just 47% when he is unavailable.

To give it even further context, Mooy's winning statistics come in at 53% with the Australian and an incredible 71% without him while Kachunga's are 59% with and 25% without.

Granted, both the players highlighted have missed only a handful of games throughout the entire season but Town's defeats are more conspicuous by Hogg's absence.

Town's first major setback of the season came on October 29 at Craven Cottage when David Wagner's side were beaten 5-0 away to Fulham FC.

An off-day for all concerned perhaps but would Town have really been so badly humiliated had they had the defensive screen that is Hogg in front of Christopher Schindler and Mark Hudson?

A thigh problem kept the tough tackler out of four games earlier in the campaign which included the home draw against league strugglers Blackburn Rovers and the 2-0 away defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Then a groin strain which saw Hogg limp off during Huddersfield Town's 2-1 away victory against Queens Park Rangers coincided with Town toiling to a 3-2 victory at basement bottom Rotherham United as well as draw with Barnsley and losing to Newcastle United.

The extent of Hogg's neck injury at Bristol City, requiring nearly 15 minutes of on-field treatment at Ashton Gate, may have set the tone but the player's absence due to the nature of that injury can never be blamed for the ensuing heavy defeat.

However the same cannot be said of deputy Dean Whitehead against Burton Albion who was not only unable to match the intensity of Hogg but also stay on the pitch for the entire ninety minutes.

Both players are tough-tackling defensive midfielders but that is where the similarities end – Hogg's high energy levels, fitness and intensity is something few could match let alone 35-year-old Whitehead.

And as highlighted on Saturday at the John Smith's Stadium, Hogg is more disciplined and less reckless in challenges – averaging one booking every 4.125 games (out of 33 appearances) in contrast to Whitehead's one every 3.2 games (out of 16 appearances).

And it also worth noting Hogg's last yellow card came in the corresponding Burton Albion fixture at the Pirelli Stadium back on December 13.

In a league more about the long hard slog than glamour which Burton epitomised at the weekend, Hogg's all-action style and lung capacity of a long distance runner is exactly what is needed.

Particularly as the campaign reaches the 'business end' of the season with more sides scrapping and fighting for points at both ends of the table.

But to confine the £400,000 signing from Watford as simply an industrious midfielder is too dismissive and ignores his improved all-round game under the tutelage of David Wagner.

Hogg arrived in West Yorkshire in the summer of 2013 as a box-to-box midfielder but is now seen as a perfect fit in a sitting role as part of Wagner's full-throttle 4-3-2-1 system.

The move has seen the Middlesbrough-born player develop a greater reading and understanding of the game which has complemented the creative aspects of midfield partner Mooy's game this season.

“He has made some big steps this season technically and tactically as to how he handles the ball,” David Wagner said of the midfield man.

“How he is now able to understand the game, to accelerate and decelerate the play at the right minute, when he has to hold his position and when he has to go forward.”

A control of tempo that was severely lacking against the Brewers as Huddersfield Town struggled to know when to change it up in the final third before finally succumbing to Jackson Irvine's stoppage time sucker punch.

However, Hogg's impact is not just what he brings to the team but what he brings to the club overall as well.

Since arriving from Germany in November 2015, Head Coach David Wagner has gone about revolutionising the entire club, by immersing every aspect of it in an ethos labelled the 'Terrier Spirit'.

It epitomises hard-work, endeavour, fight, loyalty and an innate sense of humbleness – values which have seen the club rise from league strugglers to third in the table.

“I think he is the perfect example of a real Terrier,” added Wagner. “If I have to create a player who symbolised the Terrier identity then I think Hoggy is one of the players I would have to choose."

And having signed a contract extension at the club at the start of the season, he will be the focal point of the mantra until at least the summer of 2019.

Loanees such as Aaron Mooy, Izzy Brown, Danny Ward and Kasey Palmer will more than likely be recalled by their respective parent clubs at the end of the season but Jonathan Hogg will stay and this is why he should always be the first name on the teamsheet.

That is of course if he is fully fit with injuries continually blighting his career and his current neck issue particularly needing to be approached with care.

Two successive league defeats mean Huddersfield Town need to get back to winning ways quickly while Whitehead's suspension leaves few options in the centre of the field.

Having returned to training earlier this afternoon, there could be an urge to rush Hogg back into the fray for Norwich City on Wednesday evening.

However Jonathan Hogg is a player for Huddersfield Town's future – not just their present.