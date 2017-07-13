Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bob Geldof professed to dislike Mondays, but now Huddersfield Town are a Premier League “Boom Town” it is just one happy Monday after another.

Monday this week was no exception, starting with Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) officials meeting with Dean Grice from Town’s Community Department.

Also at the meeting was Neil Bowker, representing the historical archivists, and HTFC business partners, Microform Imaging Ltd.

The prospect of an on-line museum accessible to all Town fans, no matter where they are in the world, is beginning to take conceptual, if embryonic, shape.

This has been a slow, time-consuming journey with patience being the real virtue of the virtual reality world.

But Neil was on hand to demonstrate the state of the art technology that Microform Imaging is now pioneering.

The wide-eyed expressions betrayed the G-force sensations experienced when he hit the power button.

This is technology which would not be out of place on the bridge of Jean-Luc Picard’s Enterprise.

Quite appropriate considering that many Town fans are still out there floating between cloud nine and the seventh heaven of the Premiership. What a life! But, not as we’ve known it before.

Perhaps we are still a few years away from a Star Trek ‘teleporter’, but who knows?

It could certainly alleviate the match-day gridlock at Aspley Bridge. So, “Beam me up Scotty; am I alone with my dreams?”

After a brief lunchtime, enjoying the fine hospitality at PPG Canalside , HTSA were soon back to work.

Discussions with commercial enterprises are now part of the daily routine.

As an association we are committed to getting the best deals for our members as well as meeting the exacting ethical expectations of our affiliated groups. Watch this space frontier.

The subject of affiliated groups brings me to the HTSA Board meeting held later.

The Terriers’ family tree is currently sprouting branches at a prodigious rate.

Three weeks ago the association could proudly boast a handful of regional groups scattered across the country, some more active than others.

Since then the range and variety of groups has ‘hyper-spaced’.

At the moment, counting a galaxy of stars would be easier than listing the satellite groups launched in just the last few days.

Community Groups; international, regional and local, will now be the first agenda item at the next HTSA Board meeting arranged for Thursday, July 27.

We are grateful to Rachael Gomersall, who has kindly offered to be a point of contact for anyone who might be contemplating setting up a fans’ group or who might like to get in touch with other ex-patriot Town fans living within their neighbourhood.

Choosing names for a fans’ group is not always an easy process, just ask the Norwich City fan living in Tenerife who chose ‘The Canaries Canaries’ as a nom de plume.

So congratulations to Cowshed Loyal, nee North Stand Loyal. HTSA are looking forward to a productive season on the SS joint-Enterprise.

HTSA members hoping to see our galaxy of stars at Oakwell on July 22 can travel with HTSA for just £6 (non-members £10).

The coach will be picking up at Gooder Street, Brighouse at 1pm and the John Smith’s Stadium at 1.30pm.

Please book your seats by calling our Travel Line on 07905 580784, emailing travel@htsa-web.com or visit htsa-web.com.

We cannot offer travel at supersonic speed but we can guarantee a comfortable, friendly journey with a sweepstake that is light years ahead of anything the Premier League has to offer.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.