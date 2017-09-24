Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town ground out a scoreless draw against Burnley FC to keep their fine start to their inaugural Premier League campaign going at Turf Moor.

It was a game of few chances for either side as both defences successfully nullified any attacking threat with neither goalkeeper having a save to make in the first-half.

Although the second-half was better a point was a fair reflection of the encounter and leaves Town eighth in the table, having collected nine points from six Premier League games.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the result? Below Examiner’s Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the draw.

1) This draw should not be under-estimated

Before the game, Burnley had won the same number of Premier League home matches (11) as Manchester United since August 2016, and only one fewer than Manchester City.

Although some may have been disappointed with only a draw, coming away from Turf Moor with anything other than defeat is a more than creditable result.

Town should target draws away and wins at home from the rivals expected to be around them in the Premier League survival race with this result seeing the first part of that objective achieved.

2) Christopher Schindler is pure class

Town have so far only conceded three goals this Premier League campaign – only bettered by the two Manchester clubs.

A large part of this start is largely down to the excellence of Christopher Schindler who was once again phenomenal at Burnley.

A few weeks again his defensive partner Mathias Zanka labelled him 'international class' and it is something hard to dispute.

With the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal repeatedly struggling defensively, it would not be surprising if either side and further Premier League powerhouses are taking more than an admiring glance in Schindler's direction.

3) Rajiv van La Parra is an embarrassment

The key words of 'trust, honesty and integrity' can be prominently seen around PPG Canalside as key components to Huddersfield Town's 'Terrier Identity'.

Rajiv van La Parra's blatant second-half dive looking to con referee Christopher Kavanagh into awarding a penalty to Town is not only against this ethos but the spirit of the game.

The fact the Dutchman had an ideal opportunity to cross the ball into a dangerous area is also further frustration as well as symptomatic of the 26-year-old.

He's generally all tricks with no end product and surely another natural left-winger has to be a priority for David Wagner in the foreseeable future.

4) Goalscoring is still a major concern

However, van la Parra isn't the only one guilty of failing to have an end-product as the team have scored only one goal in their last five games in all competitions.

Laurent Depoitre worked tirelessly all game without just one sight of goal early in the second-half which the Belgian should have done better from.

The Premier League is renowned for seeing chances few and far between and when they come players must take them.

Similarly, Town's supply-line must be braver and take risks as well – Depoitre's opportunity only coming after positivity from Tom Ince saw him glide past two Burnley players.

5) Tougher tests await – but Town will relish them

David Wagner's men are set to face their toughest challenge of the season so far with games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool over the course of the next month.

But no-one at Town should fear any of the fixtures – Spurs and Liverpool's form being patchy at best with Manchester United being the only one of the trio looking unfallable.

Even so, the German Head Coach and his young charges revel in being the Underdogs and there will be plenty of stirring 'David vs Goliath' and rousing 'impossible' analogies from the Huddersfield Town camp as they aim to once again defy all the odds.