Maybe Huddersfield Town collected some early Christmas presents at Watford, but let’s be honest, 21 points before the end of the year is dreamland for the club.

Watford did shoot themselves in the foot, but it was welcome relief for Town fans when Elias Kachunga’s strike in the sixth minute – while proven to be offside, but we’ll gloss over that! – was the 59th attempt at goal since Town last scored away from home.

That’s a long time between drinks, so let’s just hope it’s not another 59 attempts before Town get themselves on the scoresheet again on their travels (fingers crossed at Southampton).

A lot of managers over the years, when fighting to stay in the Premier League, have specifically focused on winnable games.

I particularly remember Big Sam (Allardyce) doing this when he was in charge at Bolton, but he is not the only one.

It basically means writing off away trips to the Big Six and, even near the end of a campaign, playing weakened sides in such fixtures.

I am not suggesting David Wagner will do this, but Stoke at home on Boxing Day and Burnley at the John Smith’s on December 30 are the games I’ve really got my eye on.

The trip to Southampton will be a difficult one.

The Saints have lost only one game in 26 at home against teams newly promoted to the Premier League.

The adopt a bit of a flat-track bully mentality against sides new to the division.

So putting that game to one side, whatever happens on the South Coast Town can beat Stoke City at home and Burnley at home and even 27 points by New Year would likely create a big gap above the drop zone.

Picking up three or four wins when you are down the bottom, or even back-to-back wins, has historically been shown to be difficult, so Town would be in a great position.

Town’s home record of 4-2-3 is exactly what the season has to be built around – the energy, enthusiasm and passion of the fans on Boxing Day will be crucial again – and if we can win, and on the 30th, there is a huge opportunity to cement Town in mid-table, which would be an incredible achievement in their inaugural Premier League campaign.

One thing which caught my eye this week was the gesture by Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen to give a drinks voucher to all travelling Town fans at Southampton, which they can spend at the John Smith’s on Boxing Day.

What a great idea!

It’s simple, it’s effective and it’s something which will mean a lot – not because of what it is, but the simple recognition that the players are seriously connected with the fans and want to try to do something to show them that fact.

I also noticed there had been some complaints in some quarters about the clappers used by fans at the John Smith’s.

It was suggested they make too much noise but, quite rightly so, nothing is going to change on this front.

It’s something specific to our stadium and something the fans own – very difficult to achieve in this day and age.

In the Manchester City game in particular, when Town were hanging on to try and secure a point, every single tackle, every run and every block was made against a background of energy and noise coming from the stands.

That has continued in all games and home players thrive on that type of thing, whereas it can be really annoying as a visiting player.

This is exactly what Town need to create in every home game, from Stoke on Boxing Day right through to the end of the season.

Finally, can I just say a Merry Christmas to everyone, have a great time and, hopefully, Town can be celebrating a great result against Southampton and six more home points before New Year.