On Sunday, December 12, 1999 a young Alasdair Bell arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium as a Liverpool supporter.

He was just one of the record 23,678 who saw a spirited FA Cup display by Town, a performance which prompted a Damascene conversion.

On leaving the ground after the game Alasdair realised that Town, his home-town team, had won over his heart.

Fast forward to February 2017, another FA Cup tie, and Alasdair is part of another record attendance, 24,129.

Having joined the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) committee in November last year, Alasdair is now driving the Association forward with a momentum that matches the players’ success on the field.

During the intervening 17 years Alasdair has not been idle, gaining BA and MSc Business degrees, and he is currently involved in international procurement and logistics on behalf of ASDA UK .

However, if you regularly frequent any of the coffee bars or precincts of Huddersfield town centre then you may get the chance to meet Alasdair in person.

This is because Alasdair is busy establishing a portfolio of HTSA business partners.

These are local businesses that are willing to offer HTSA shareholders additional benefits or discounts, particularly on matchdays with the interest so far being really encouraging.

After all, who isn’t going to be swept along by the footballing euphoria?

For more information and an up-to-date list of partners and the benefits to be enjoyed, visit the HTSA website next month when we will be publishing the partner so far signed up.

Meanwhile, HTSA has also been very busy conducting various polls in recent weeks using both Twitter and Facebook , the polls give a rough idea of popular opinion.

The clearest feedback concerned the FSF Safe Standing campaign and HTSA Committee members followed up the survey by meeting with representatives of the North Stand Loyal.

Both HTSA and NSL hope to meet with other stakeholders very soon with campaigns such as this involve much work on the part of volunteers; football fans who want to make a difference.

So where do HTSA shareholders come into this?

HTSA needs to hear from all supporters, especially the ‘silent’ majority.

Please log into Twitter or Facebook and take part in the surveys, or contact HTSA through our new website .

And while everything is good on the home front, HTSA has been able to bring its influence to bear further afield.

We understand that the “voice of the Town fans” is now being heard across the Supporters’ Trust movement. Watch this space.

We have now reached that point on the fixture list where ‘six-pointers’ have an increasingly disproportionate influence on league placings.

There are still plenty of points to play for but with Town having only one remaining top-six clash , at home to Newcastle United on March 4, it might be that the destiny of the Terriers is well and truly in their own hands.

Finally, overheard on the coach: “Being a Town fan at the moment is like living in a house full of cats. It is just one ‘furry tail’ after another!”

If you want to hear more words of wisdom, HTSA will be running a coach to The Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Wednesday, leaving Brighouse at 4.30pm and the John Smith’s Stadium at 5pm.The fare is only £10 for Members (£12 Non-members).

It is anticipated that following the trip to Barnsley, seats will be booking up fast, so do not delay - contact our travel lines on 07905 580784 or 07798 727782 for further details.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, feel free to email our Chairman, Trev Whitehead at chair@htsa-web.com.