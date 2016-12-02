Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans were no doubt hugely frustrated by events against Wigan Athletic.

But, like all things in life, it depends whether you look at what happened from a ‘glass half full’ point of view or a ‘glass half empty’.

The ‘half empty’ side tells you Town were beaten at home by a very average Wigan side through pretty much no fault other than their own.

They dominated most of the game, but to think you can press the ball for 90 minutes and win it back at every opportunity is simply naive.

At some point in a game you have got to accept the opposition will have the ball and, at that point, you take stock and reorganise as quickly as you can.

We are now used to seeing Liverpool, under David Wagner’s friend and former colleague Jurgen Klopp, pressing in the same way, but they do it in a controlled manner, and the experience of better players means they do it more successfully and at the right times.

Town, with a young squad, seem to have taken the head coach’s instructions a bit too literally.

On the ‘glass half full’ side, however, and this is definitely where I place myself, there were almost 19,000 fans at the John Smith’s Stadium in freezing midweek conditions and, barring the odd frustration for obvious reasons, they were getting right behind their side.

The result might not have been all right on the night, but seeing a young, dynamic side playing high-intensity football – with real passion and commitment – this season has to be something to celebrate for the Town faithful.

One or two additions – probably senior additions with the necessary know how – can, in my opinion, help take Town to the next level.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Proud Town fans show their colours against Wigan Share this video Watch Next

As a fan, I want to turn up on a matchday and see a team who are totally committed, but who also show they are organised and controlled in the right situations.

You also want to see them intelligent and thoughtful in their approach to the game, and that every player shows they know their role in the team.

When you play ‘Russian Roulette football’, as Town sometimes do, then it’s going to be 50-50 whether you win or lose.

Town haven’t changed this season, even though recent results have been on a down-turn.

They’ve posted all nine league wins this season by a single goal. With the way they play at times, they could also lose the next nine by a single goal but, making our notional glass half full again, they could also put together another long run, winning by just the odd goal here and there.

It’s impossible to pick which way things will go, because it’s on a knife edge.

Generally, though, it’s great to see the club thriving in the top echelons of the Championship.

They’ve got a bright, driving head coach in charge of a promising team, and it’s also good to see Town thinking outside the box in terms of engagement with the fans.

They’ve done something different with the ticket pricing, made every effort to improve the matchday atmosphere and branched further out into the community, and these are all progressive ideas.

They are also ideas which deserve huge praise, but also support and success.