Supporters Direct recently published their guidance on supporter involvement.

’Engage’, written by James Mathie and Andrew Jenkin, sets out to; identify the different ways in which supporters can engage with clubs (and vice versa), highlight good, bad and pioneering initiatives as well as providing effective templates to help supporters and their clubs implement best practice.

With the ink still drying on the government’s Expert Working Group Progress Report – December 2018 (sic) it is a timely opportunity to gauge how Huddersfield Town compare with other Premier League outfits and where the club stand in relation to structured dialogue between club leaders and supporters.

Supporter involvement can take several forms which, in turn, can occur at differing levels ranging from supporter ownership down to club led fan engagement.

Arguably, Huddersfield Town, already enjoy the highest level of fan involvement through the fan-based DNA of chairman and owner, Dean Hoyle .

This model may not be what Supporters Direct had in mind when they proposed a minimum shareholding of 50+1% but it is clearly working very well for the Terriers.

Simply put, the fan engagement which has evolved over the last two decades has primarily been about ‘consultation’ and giving supporters a sense of being closer to their club.

Successful businesses spend significant sums consulting their customers, the insight this feedback can provide is hugely valuable to the long term sustainability and growth.

However, football fans do not like being considered as ‘customers’ and it would be detrimental to treat them solely as such, they have absolute allegiance and can be the advocates that any other businesses would surely die for.

This is why a fans’ forum such as the All Together Town panel is so important.

As well as Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) representation the ATT is an opportunity for all supporters groups to be heard by those responsible for decision-making at the highest level within the club.

HTSA submitted four agenda items for discussion at the most recent ATT meeting which took place last week.

These were; Safe-standing, the HDOne development project, the future of the Academy and Queue Management.

Other items on the agenda included the Online Ticket system, Catering and the PA system.

If any of these topics stir your curiosity, raise your blood-pressure or even prompt a flash of inspiration we would like to hear from you - your views and opinions really matter.

In March 1969 John Lennon and Yoko Ono sat up in bed, at the Amsterdam Hotel, and gave a press conference.

There was no shortage of reporters and cameramen fighting to get into the room in what must be one of the most innovative publicity stunts ever to be staged.

If world peace was the cause perhaps its success is better measured in column inches rather than the eventual demise of all tyrants, despots and global warmongers?

In contrast up to 200 Town supporters, including chairman Dean Hoyle and commercial director Sean Jarvis , will be forgoing their own beds for a night in the hope of raising money and awareness of the plight of the homeless.

This Town Foundation initiative follows concerted effort across Kirklees by several organisations, including HTSA, to help the hungry and homeless. Fans for Foodbanks is evidence that the lingering perception of 1970s yob culture can finally be consigned to the waste-bins of the gutter-press.

Giving world peace a chance may still be just the wishful thinking of a long gone pop star, but in 2018 there should be no reason for anyone to be dependent upon foodbanks and seeking refuge in the doorways and alleyways of our town centres.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.