With fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool, there is no doubt Huddersfield Town are set to face their toughest challenge over the course of the next month.

Currently sitting seventh in the table having claimed nine points from six games it’s been a great start to the club’s inaugural Premier League campaign.

From players and staff, to the fans in the stands, everyone connected to the club has taken to top-flight football with aplomb and there is little reason why this cannot continue – despite the upcoming run of games.

Starting with the early Sky clash this Saturday against Spurs (kick-off 12.30pm), David Wagner’s men will undeniably face their sternest test of their Premier League credentials so far this season.

However, it is one the German head coach and his young charges should not only relish but likely to revel in – after all, this is a football club who has made the term ‘defying the odds’ their own over the past 18 months.

The fact Town have already equipped themselves so well against Premier League stalwarts as well as taken a decent points haul from relegation rivals means they face these challenges with no pressure on their shoulders whatsoever.

It means they don’t have to chase these supposedly insurmountable games to catch up on points they may have missed in previous encounters, making them a dangerous beast for any Premier League giant to tame.

And it would be foolish for boss Wagner not to up the ante of ‘David vs Goliath’ rhetoric and underdog metaphors throughout the period to further ensure his players can play with the freedom their previous results have earned.

After all, it worked perfectly throughout Town’s ‘impossible’ Championship promotion which saw the side overcome a number of more fancied opposition throughout that hedonistic season.

So that is Town set and prepared, but what of the supposedly fearful opposition they are to face, all currently in the top five where they are expected to remain throughout the campaign?

Despite facing Spurs at the John Smith’s Stadium and not the hoodoo of their Wembley ‘home’, Mauricio Pochettino’s side face a tricky trip to Cyprus to face Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League before even contemplating Town.

The attacking triumvirate of Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and Dele Alli will still have to be stopped but if Town start at a frenetic pace roared on by their vociferous home crowd then they can easily catch the Londoners cold.

Manchester United may have impressed more so than Tottenham so far this season but there are still chinks in their armour – a 2-2 draw away to Stoke City earlier this month underlined defensive frailties.

And once again, similar to Tottenham’s scenario – the game comes just days after a crucial Champions League away trip to Benfica.

So to Liverpool and arguably the slightly ‘easier’ of the three games - familiarity could breed contempt between best friends Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner as both men’s sides cancel each other out.

The main difference between the two sides though is Liverpool’s inability to defend, while in Christopher Schindler Town appear to have a defensive rock surely the envy of the Reds and that could be a crucial difference.

So, nothing to fear and everything to enjoy as Huddersfield Town prove once and for all they are not in the top-flight just to make up the numbers.

Of course, in between this behemoth of games is a trip to Swansea City immediately after the international break on Saturday, October 14.

Town could arguably lose all the games around this South Wales encounter but a victory against the Swans would mean it is relatively inconsequential as Town’s primary aim of winning games against relegation rivals would remain on track.

Then again, this is Town who tend to come undone against ‘lowly’ opposition as they did against the likes of Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic last season.

Either way, and whatever happens, this is why we are all in the Premier League watching Huddersfield Town this season, to enjoy what is a magical roller coaster of a ride.