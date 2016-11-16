Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

History can repeat itself.

Even after a bad patch, Huddersfield Town fans harbour hopes that maybe, just maybe, this could be Town’s first promotion to the top flight since 1969-70.

But what lessons can we learn from past success?

For the benefit of younger readers, in 1969-70 only one substitute was allowed; there was no transfer window; no squad numbers; only 2 teams promoted (no play-offs); 2 points for a win and 42 matches represented a league season. But honest, it was the same game of eleven v eleven trying to put the ball in the net!

For the older & nostalgic reader, let your heart sing as you read the names of the favoured starting eleven - in the preferred 4-4-2 formation with the number of appearances in brackets:-

Terry Poole (42); Dennis Clarke (42), Roy Ellam (42), Trevor Cherry (40), Geoff Hutt (42); Bobby Hoy (28), Jimmy Nicholson (42), Jimmy McGill (38), Colin Dobson (31); Frank Worthington (42), Jimmy Lawson (38).

Only four other players made starts - Ian Greaves (the manager) barely had to make a selection decision! Town finished top of the division, 7 points clear. So, David Wagner, read on and learn these lessons:-

Know your strongest eleven and stick to it: Good omen – I do believe Wagner knows what his is! Stability with goalkeeper & back 4 is essential: In 1969/70, 4 out of 5 were ever-present leading to only 37 goals conceded, the best in the division. The current Hudson/Hefele debate needs to be settled. Promotion doesn’t mean free-scoring entertainment: In 1969/70, only 68 goals were scored in 42 matches. Points are the only meaningful currency. Goals from everywhere! In 1969/70, the top goalscorer, the legendary Frank Worthington, did not score 20 league goals, normally seen as the benchmark for a good front man. But every outfield player scored. Another good omen for 2016/17 – so far 10 outfield players have made the scoresheet. Home form is critical. In 1969/70, only 1 defeat in 21 league matches. Today, a slight wobble recently but starting with 5 wins out of 5 took Town to top spot. Cup runs are a distraction . In 1969/70, the League Cup saw an early exit to Carlisle; FA Cup a Third Round defeat to lowly Aldershot. So defeat this season at Shrewsbury was good news! The January transfer window could be a distraction . Ian Greaves only added winger Dick Krzywicki to his team in the last two months of the season. And what an inspired signing - five starts and four goals took Town over the line. So keep faith in the players who have put Town in this happy position. Teams can recover from mid-season wobbles; it’s all about the second half. Much like today, Town had two wobbles in the autumn of ‘69 taking only 9 points from a possible 27 (applying 3 points for a win). But from Boxing Day to the season end, it was played 19, won 12, drawn 6, lost 1. And last but not least, if home support is crucial, we’re better today than ‘69/70: 15th Nov 1969, Town were top, only 12,569 were there to watch a 4-0 home victory over Portsmouth (this season Town are regularly attracting 20,000). But let’s not get too cocky as by Boxing Day 1969, there were 30,907 there to witness a 2-1 home win over Sheffield United.

What’s the verdict? Town are clearly on a very similar path to the team of 69/70 - learn the lessons from our own history and we’re entitled to stay hopeful.

Simon Thackray is Huddersfield born and bred but has been exiled to the south of England since 1975.

A solicitor by profession, now CEO of Law South Group Ltd, Simon's first game was back on August 22 1964 against Bolton Wanderers as a 10-year-old in a game which finished 1-1.