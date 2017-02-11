Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We are two games into a frantic February but what a start to the month it has been for David Wagner and his side.

Two difficult and hard fought games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United in front of the Sky Sports cameras saw Huddersfield Town put in outstanding performances within the space of three days.

Even the most cynical of supporters must now have a glimmer of belief the play-offs at the very least are within our grasp.

Hopefully Town can keep these excellent performances going throughout a month that will see us play eight games in total and continue an incredible promotion push gathering real momentum.

These performances have been enhanced by the transfer window signings of Izzy Brown, on loan from Chelsea, and big German striker Collin Quaner who has signed from German side Union Berlin.

Both have hit the ground running – Brown quickly becoming a fans favourite with some outstanding displays and Quaner scoring on his debut against Rochdale in the FA Cup.

Even with Kasey Palmer's injury set-back, these signings have not only improved the squad but proves the side now has enough strength-in-depth for a very busy February schedule.

The current first-team of 23 players are all getting game time and although the number may not be high in comparison to other clubs' squads, each are more than capable of doing a job as opposed to just making up the numbers.

And with David Wagner’s rotation policy, the starting eleven is likely to be vastly different for QPR and Rotherham in order to keep his side fresh and rest key men in the middle of the hectic schedule.

After that it is hard to call whether the Head Coach will play what he considers his best 11 (if this even exists) for the FA Cup 5th Round game against Premier League giants Manchester City – it's a big one-off game but a Championship promotion push is more important.

Either way, Town have enough players in their squad for this final push and along with David Wagner’s rotation policy the good results will keep coming for a sustained push for the Premier League.

The end of February league table will be a good indicator as to where Town will finish but at the moment the ‘Wagner Revolution’ just keeps on delivering.

Thomas Pearson, aged 14, has been a Huddersfield Town supporter all his life and a season card holder since the age of six. Attending matches with his Grandparents and Auntie, Thomas goes to Brighouse High School and hopes to become a sports journalist when he is older.