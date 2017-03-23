Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last Friday's calamity down in Bristol showed there is far more to a football team than the 11 players that take to the field.

The one major positive from an evening that eventually culminated in a dismal defeat was the clear evidence the club are in great shape in terms of the quality of the staff behind the scenes.

Like me I am sure most fans read new appointments in the medical team or backroom staff and move on without a seconds thought.

But the game against Bristol City highlighted just how serious a club has to view these appointments and what a massive role they play.

When you see tackles fly in and sometimes a player rolling around after a little kick to the shin and then compare it to Jonathan Hogg's injury it makes you realise how difficult a job these guys have.

A view from the touchline and in a split second they have to quickly assess a player before making rapid decisions to ensure a players safety.

A big shout out has to go to these guys, the support of all the club's medical needs are trusted to them and without these dedicated unsung heroes then players could end up in far more serious conditions.

Speaking of team, I would also like to mention the dedication of all our playing and coaching staff throughout the entire season - regardless of results such as the one witnessed down in Bristol.

I know social media has had a big go at our captain Mark Hudson whilst trying to pin the blame on him rather than the acknowledging the collective errors during the Bristol game.

Mark has lost his pace, that is there for all to see and although he will be the first to admit he should have cleared the initial ball prior to the opening goal the ball was still there to be won in the second phase.

Christopher Schindler was slow to cover or could of made a tactical foul to stop the attack and even then Danny Ward rushed off his line and went to ground too easily to give Lee Tomlin the simplest of goals.

Then just think in the fifth minute after good work from Tommy Smith, if his sweetest of crosses was converted it would have set-up an entirely different game..... yet the box was empty of strikers.

I could list many errors but we are one club, one team, one set of fans and for 90 minutes, Win Lose or Draw we should all stand together.

It has taken many a year for our leader Dean Hoyle to get this positivity in the Town, don’t go throwing it back at what was effectively a bad day in the office.

Let us as fans not go backwards by singling players out and bemoaning their faults – in the long term it does nothing to help them or the club.

Darren, 44, resides in Golcar with his wife Mary and seven children who are all avid Town fans as well. Season-card holder Darren grew up in Deighton, mesmerised by the floodlights of Leeds Road, which he could view from his bedroom window.

From his very first game in the 1980-81 season he was hooked, and these days he can be seen around Huddersfield driving for Streamline Bus Company wearing one of many Town shirts.