What a Rollercoaster of a week it has been to outline a truly Rollercoaster of a season.

There is no way to describe the emotion after either of the last two games; the frustrations of Fulham and the euphoria at Wolves.

This is what it is like to be a Huddersfield Town fan - raw emotion and never knowing what you may get, the true meaning of the chant .... Ooooh to be a Terrier.

If people sit in the stands expecting easy games or seasons they are probably watching the wrong football team.

In over 30 years of watching Town this has been the most amazing season and regardless of the outcome in the lottery of the Play-Offs we really have put our little old club back on the map.

Despite this, I have seen fans have their say in the media and in the stands and sometimes I have to shake my head - I am not doubting all these fans want is the very the best for our club but some of the frustrations and moans have left me baffled.

No doubt these are based on the poor form of late and the nerves that this amazing group of players may miss out on what they deserve at minimum – a top six finish.

But all this talk of people not wanting this team or that team in the Play-Offs is plain stupidity.

If one thing has been proven this season it is David Wagner and his team can mix it with anyone and although some teams have seemed to have an edge on us, form and stats, and everything else goes out of the window.

Manchester City had us beaten hands down at the John Smith’s Stadium according to the media and fans prior to kick-off yet our boys could and probably should of beaten a team of massive world class stars on the day.

All I can say is put the moans and gripes on the backburner and get right behind the team, regardless of the outcome.

After standing on the terraces for over 30 years, these are the very best times for Huddersfield Town – happening right now.

History is and has been made in abundance this season and I for one feel very privileged to be a part of it.

Darren, 44, resides in Golcar with his wife Mary and seven children who are all avid Town fans as well. Season-card holder Darren grew up in Deighton, mesmerised by the floodlights of Leeds Road, which he could view from his bedroom window.

From his very first game in the 1980-81 season he was hooked, and these days he can be seen around Huddersfield driving for Streamline Bus Company wearing one of many Town shirts.