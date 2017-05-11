The season is all but over, bar the little matter of the Play-Offs, and it’s sign-off week for me from Town Talk.
To encapsulate my mood, I’m going to go all literary.
Hope springs eternal in the human breast;
Man never is, but always to be blessed:
The soul, uneasy and confined from home,
Rests and expatiates in a life to come.
Alexander Pope, An Essay of Man
Watch Next
- Amazing moment the South Stand celebrate a goal f1:24
- WATCH: David Wagner relieved for the end of Hudde3:56
- Sean Jarvis speaks ahead of the play-off semi-fin3:01
- Rain Dog Update0:44
- Meet rival footie fans Richard and Denise Winpenny0:37
- This Almondbury house has been empty for years sa0:35
- See the damage done after Audi crashes into van1:03
This is undoubtedly me this week - hopeful but with no expectation; feeling blessed after the season Huddersfield Town have had; definitely an uneasy soul and, living as I do in the South, very much “confined from home”.
But the punch line comes at the end – I’m pontificating on “a life to come” and wondering whether this is to be in the Premier League or the Championship. You’d have thought Alexander Pope was a Town supporter….except he died in 1744!
It has been a strange end to the season, almost anti-climactic. We’ve known for weeks that, barring a complete meltdown, the Play-Offs were going to be Town’s destiny.
Watch Next
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans create a carnival a2:19
- WATCH: 60 seconds with Huddersfield Town defender0:59
- Amazing moment the South Stand celebrate a goal f1:24
- Rain Dog Update0:44
- Meet rival footie fans Richard and Denise Winpenny0:37
- This Almondbury house has been empty for years sa0:35
- See the damage done after Audi crashes into van1:03
David Wagner said himself in his post-Cardiff City interview that it’s been hard even for him to keep fully focused. It shows the margins between success and failure in professional sport are slim; if you’re just a few percent below your best, you’ll get turned over more often than not.
And so, despite failing in our bid to catch Newcastle United and Brighton for an automatic promotion place, despite failing to finish third which would have been fitting, despite failing to even finish fourth and have the undoubted advantage of playing the home leg second in the semi-final, despite going into the play-offs with the first choice goalkeeper suspended and the team showing little sign of form….despite all this, Alexander Pope was right, hope does spring eternal in the human breast.
Simon Thackray is Huddersfield born and bred but has been exiled to the south of England since 1975.
A solicitor by profession, now CEO of Law South Group Ltd, Simon's first game was back on August 22 1964 against Bolton Wanderers as a 10-year-old in a game which finished 1-1.