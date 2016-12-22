Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As a new year approaches, it’s the time for reflection and confession – the time to get it out there, clear the conscience and move on.

OK, I admit it - I'm an emotionally disturbed Huddersfield Town fan, traumatised by 50 years of disappointments. I'm a Town fan that hopes for the best but fears the worst.

And I’m a Town fan – here goes, confession time – who demonstrated no faith in his team and made the cardinal sin of writing this article before the televised match at Norwich City last Friday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town players celebrate after the 2-1 victory over Norwich City Share this video Watch Next

Surely you can’t blame me? With Christmas looming, tree to buy, shopping to do, I thought I’d get ahead of myself. So last week I sat down and wrote the first draft.

It was a reminder to all the ‘home match only’ supporters to spare a thought for the many Town fans who live in the rest of the country, who only get to see a handful of live Town matches every season, and who are utterly bewildered when we look at the league table and ask the question, ‘how is it possible for the team I’ve watched to currently sit fourth in the Championship table?’

My first draft listed all the matches I’ve seen this season:

Brighton – lost 1-0

Reading – lost 1-0

Ipswich – won 0-1

Sheff Wed (live on telly) – lost 0-1

Fulham – lost 5-0

Wigan (live on telly) – lost 1-2

And, yes, I admit it, my article predicted a defeat at Norwich (live on Sky). I was going to tell home fans how lucky they are to have seen 10 matches with seven victories and be excited by 14 Town goals.

Me, on the other hand? I’ve seen seven games: a solitary Town win and six defeats.

I’ve seen Town concede 10 goals and only two goals for me to savour - is it any wonder that many fans like me have been scratching our heads, totally perplexed by the league table?

But then last Friday night came the victory at Norwich! My first draft went in the bin and I had to start all over again.

But do I mind? Not at all! I may not have a Christmas tree yet, but who cares because now I know that Town are more than capable of dominating even the best sides in the division.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's dedicated Blue White Army at Norwich City Share this video Watch Next

I’ve seen with my own eyes that Aaron Mooy is pure class in midfield and that Tommy Smith has improved beyond all recognition from the full back of last season. I have restored belief in David Wagner and his ‘refreshing by rotation’ method.

That first half performance at Norwich was truly magnificent - one blemish with the goal conceded but, that apart, I was positively purring with pride.

Indeed, it would be churlish, wouldn’t it, to talk about the less-inspiring second half, the uncertainty of Danny Ward in goal and the out-and-out mistakes made by Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

That first half performance will live long in my memory – well, at least long enough to keep a smile on my face over Christmas.

Simon Thackray is Huddersfield born and bred but has been exiled to the south of England since 1975.

A solicitor by profession, now CEO of Law South Group Ltd, Simon's first game was back on August 22 1964 against Bolton Wanderers as a 10-year-old in a game which finished 1-1.