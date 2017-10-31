Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I recently attended Huddersfield Town's fireworks night at PPG Canalside in what could arguably be considered one of the most surreal weekends of my life.

As I stood there with waiting for the display to begin, I bought myself a pint in one of the new player cups and ended up standing next to that player – Christopher Schindler.

Just 24 hours earlier we beat Manchester United - a day that will be forever etched in every Town fans mind for the rest of their lives.

I had only just come to terms with the fact we were in the Premier League, but now I was stood next to the guy whose penalty ensured we were there in the first place and who had just put in a Man of the Match performance against Jose Mourinho's side.

But this is reality – and what a wonderful reality it is.

I mean, which other team's players and manager would join the fans at a firework display having just beaten one of the biggest clubs in the world?

We must all make sure we enjoy this moment - whatever happens we shouldn't forget the feeling we all had on that victorious Saturday at 5.45pm.

It's been well documented it was 1952 since we last beat Manchester United and the people at that game or the one in 1972 when Denis Law, George Best and Bobby Charlton scored won't have realised it would be another 46 years before the two clubs' paths crossed again.

My Huddersfield Town adventure didn't start until a few years after 1972, but my Dad has talked of stories of top division football and then, there he was at the match cheering next to me a few weeks ago.

And I will never tire of revisiting Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre's goals or the smile on my Dad's face at the final whistle.

The atmosphere in the stadium was superb and this could be heard on TVs all around the world and the name of Huddersfield is certainly on the global football map now.

And what an important three points it was, taking us to 12 points and mid-table a quarter of the way through the season.

All associated with Town should be proud of what has been achieved in such a short space of time.

Let's hope the mighty Terriers can convert more dreams into reality before the end of the season, because that's what football is all about.

Mike resides in Golcar with his wife and Cockerpoo and has watched Huddersfield Town all his life; his first game a win against Watford back in the 1975/76 season where he took his toy cars and played with them on the terrace.

Hooked by the Mick Buxton era, Mike has continued to attend home and away matches with his Dad and friends and is currently a season-ticket holder in the Riverside Stand.