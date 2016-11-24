Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been easy to get carried away this year given the blistering style in which our season began.

Results and form grabbed Huddersfield Town both the headlines and top-spot but perhaps more importantly suggested that David Wagner’s new-look Town would not have to spend another season entangled in a relegation battle.

Currently experiencing a rather bumpy patch of form, Town’s form and results have suffered a dip and have left some fans worrying about the team’s plight - the Terriers have picked up only seven points from a possible 21 since October 1.

Performances at Preston North End, Fulham FC and Cardiff City left a lot to be desired, but it's certainly far from doom and gloom….however there are areas to improve on, then again aren’t there always?

In David Wagner and his backroom staff, I trust their methods and efforts, but just what can we do? Well, the challenge facing the fans is ensuring we remain positive; we pull-together and continue to support the team.

I think we can all agree that the attitude surrounding the club has been amazing so far this season, and I am one Town fan desperate to not let our refreshingly optimistic and buoyant mood be squandered because of a couple of poor performances.

For as frustrating or disappointing as they may have been, for our success to continue we MUST keep filling the stands, home & away. Keep singing our hearts out. Keep growing the fan base. Keep the faith. Keep the passion. Keep wearing our colours with pride, and when things aren’t going our way, we keep encouraging.

The positive attitude that surrounds the club at the moment is certainly something I am truly enjoying, so when we a mistake is made, there’s an error in judgement or a goal is conceded, I urge every member of the blue and white army to take a deep breath and count to ten before firing up Twitter or Facebook, or surging into a rant down the local watering-hole about this or that. Football is a game to be enjoyed, so just enjoy it.

I appreciate that losing is not fun, and because of how much we love this club, a defeat can often feel like a betrayal. But it’s worth remembering every team has good days and bad days, and to use the Sky Bet Championship’s favourite footballing cliché, “Every team is capable of beating every team”.

Recent results have led to think of the saying “You can’t have the rainbow without the rain”.

It’s worth remembering we are still fourth in the table, with a pragmatic and enthusiastic head coach and that the current squad is the best Town have had since returning to the Championship.

Town’s next game is at home against Wigan and is in front of the Sky Cameras, there is no better time to show our support, pride and passion. “BRING & SWING YOUR SCARF”.

We can be that legendary 12th man. We can make sure we are first to the ball, we are stronger and quicker, that we work harder, that we NEVER give in.

I really do believe Town are at a critical stage of the so-called ‘Wagner Revolution’. After years of false dawns, numerous managers, and a failure to deliver on promising beginnings, it is time for Town to prove that they are capable of challenging, BUT NOT WITHOUT YOUR HELP.

Ooh to be a…

Born and raised in Ossett into a family of Huddersfield Town fans, 27-year-old Matt Beaumont is a season card holder in the Britannia Rescue Stand.

An account manager at an advertising agency based in Wakefield, Matt's spare time is also taken up writing the HTAFC fan blog Give Us An H.