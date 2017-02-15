Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FA Cup fever is in Town as Premier League giants Manchester City visit the John Smith’s Stadium with the Fifth Round clash set to be played out in front of a sell-out crowd.

I will be among those in attendance along with my family on what should be an exciting day for all concerned with Huddersfield Town Football Club - going up against one of the top teams in the country in our own backyard.

Regardless of this great cup tie though, Town must not lose focus on the very important thick-and-fast approaching league games.

Having worked so hard to get in the mix for a realistic top-six finish, the FA Cup should be seen as a good day out and a chance for whoever is selected to pit their wits against some top-drawer players.

The result may go in our favour or it may go badly wrong – either way this must be seen by players and fans as a minor distraction from the absolutely amazing chance the players have given themselves to play against this type of opponent week-in, week-out.

Not too long ago an FA Cup fifth round clash against a Premier League side would rightly be the talk of the town as well as the highlight of the season, but the very fact it’s not this time sums up how far and how quickly the club has come.

This is now just a fixture where we get to watch some mega-rich stars and see how our players, whoever is selected, measure up to the test.

If David Wagner rested several key players – and let the players who booked us this tie take to the field – there should be no complaints.

A passionate fan I may be, but if I had a choice between shortlived Cup glory or another 15 league wins and what it may bring, I know what I would choose...

Darren, 44, resides in Golcar with his wife Mary and seven children who are all avid Town fans as well. Season-card holder Darren grew up in Deighton, mesmerised by the floodlights of Leeds Road, which he could view from his bedroom window.

From his very first game in the 1980-81 season he was hooked, and these days he can be seen around Huddersfield driving for Streamline Bus Company wearing one of many Town shirts.