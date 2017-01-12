Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well silly season is upon us, clubs scramble for players and players values seem to go through the roof.

The one big thing this window really highlights for me is this is actually the first time where Town have not had to react due to table position and worry about players who may find themselves in a lower division than they expected.

I think we can safely say whatever happens we will be playing as a minimum Championship football next season so this should really enable the club to push forward any deals that are right for the club without the added financial worries that come with the uncertainty of being near the bottom of the table.

Obviously the club is doing things right as far as making the big boys in the world of football stand up and take note, with the arrival of Izzy Brown from championship rivals Rotherham United where he was on a season long loan.

A loan cut short by Chelsea so he could come to a better club. Who would of thought this would ever be the case having been tipped for relegation ourselves by a host of pundits prior to a ball been kicked that we could sit here saying that.

So will anymore new arrivals or even departures occur before the end of January? And do we even need them considering the fantastic festive period which see’s us unbeaten in six league games and progressing through to the 4th round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2014 at such a canter? Both whilst making numerous squad changes.

Nahki Wells hitting form although still linked with a move away, for me a player who all round play has been lacking but yet again has proved his untimely knack of popping up with important goals.

Should he go anywhere I would like to think it would be for big money considering the prices been quoted and paid for some very unproven strikers at this level in the first week of the window.

Would I want him to move on? Definitely not, on his day the man has the potential to be a match winner, I feel he really needs to focus on been a striker and not this wandering front man though to get back to his true form and also some of his first touch control and passing needs to step up.

He’s young and ambitious but I doubt he will get a better opportunity right now for his career than staying with Town.

The other player mentioned around the press with regards to leaving is Harry Bunn, now for me this is tricky as although I don’t think the player has done anything wrong he has hardly set the team on fire when he has played, the exception been against a poor League One outfit.

Would we see a fee worthy of letting him go or is he a player still at a young age worth keeping? Only the powers that be can decide that but he is definitely a player who is on the borderlines and may himself need to move on or be loaned away to progress.

I for one would love to still see a completely different style of striker arrive this window - someone who can still fit into the style of play David Wagner expects from his team but also someone who can offer that little different option when games are not quite working out.

I think we saw in the home games against Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday that sometimes all the possession play in the world is sometimes not enough to get the results and it wouldn’t hurt to have a plan C in games to mix things up a little.

January looks certain to provide us Town fans with lots of entertainment game wise, with the next round of the FA cup to look forward to and also our impending return clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday just for starters.

Couple this with the transfer window speculation, arrivals and departures and we have yet another great month ahead in this already amazing season.

Darren, 44, resides in Golcar with his wife Mary and seven children who are all avid Town fans as well. Season-Ticket holder Darren grew up in Deighton, mesmerised by the floodlights of Leeds Road which he could view from his bedroom window.

From his very first game in the 1980-81 season he was hooked and these days can be seen around Huddersfield driving for Streamline Bus Company wearing one of many Town shirts.