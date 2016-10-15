Town Talk: Huddersfield Town top of the SkyBet Championship isn't really a surprise

Having won eight of the 11 games played, all the while playing great free flowing football with an added dose of steel and resilience, Town lead The SkyBet Championship .



How many Huddersfield Town fans would have believed that to be true, if you’d told them it would be the case, back in July? However, if you delve a little, it might not be as big of a surprise as some might think.

Firstly, there’s the signing of more than a dozen players – a number of them captains at the clubs from which they were recruited – with a blend of youth and experience from British and foreign talent.

Those recruited are players who David Wagner knew he could trust to carry out the game plan he envisioned: high intensity, ball playing tactics – which some might even go as far as describing as ‘gegenpressing’.

Lifelong Huddersfield Town fan Mark Habergham believes David Wagner's preparation has been keen to recent success.

Secondly, there’s the timing of the signings – Wagner recruited as early as possible to allow the embedding and bonding process to happen well before the season started.

Add this to the double training sessions; time away fending for themselves, on a remote Swedish island; and a good mix of opposition in the pre-season friendlies and it all starts to make sense that Town have hit the ground running.

In addition to the measures taken which some might see as commonsense – bringing in the required players early in pre-season – it’s the smaller details that really start to impress on you why the playing side is starting to take shape and resemble what Town fans have craved for years.

Wagner has implemented afternoon training sessions to mirror 3pm kick offs, upgraded the floodlights to assist with the later training times and even insisted on players living within 15 miles of the club as to not hinder any recovery time.

This attention to detail seems far superior to anything we’ve known at Town, and possibly in the Championship, before.

With a lot of the plaudits going to Wagner (and rightly so) , credit also needs to go to everyone involved in the ‘Wagner Revolution’: the players buying into the new methods; the backroom staff coming up with great initiatives and incentives; the directors and chairman giving the manager their full backing; and the fans for truly getting behind the team at every opportunity.

This team effort makes the current success taste even sweeter.

So although it’s early days, and far too early to consider HTAFC as title contenders, it’s a great start to Wagner’s first full season in charge.

But with all that’s gone on behind the scenes, is it really a surprise?

