Where better to start than with Huddersfield Town's decision to restructure the their Academy structure.

My initial reaction was one of shock followed by a number of questions running through my mind - What is happening? Why? Has Dean Hoyle lost the plot? Where are we to get future players?

I then decided to focus on that very last question, taking a step back and asked it again but with the addition of, 'Just where have we been getting our current players from anyway?'

Obviously the last 18 months has seen a new era for Town but what about the five years previous - who has graced our team with enough talent to either sell or produce a winning side around?

Just who have we taken from a tender age of eight all the way through to First Team SkyBet Championship or as would be needed now Premier League quality.

To be fair even examining the years in League One I struggled to come up with many answers.

Although it may feel like the club is turning its back on its youth development on reflection the decision is a lot smarter than it at first looks.

Obviously in the short-term the younger age groups will go elsewhere, but in truth this is already the case and has been for years.

So why not say enough is enough, take youngsters in at 16 who are desperate to prove themselves, unwanted and overlooked elsewhere and those who need a chance to shine.

Provide better quality coaches at this age group and train these youngsters in our club philosophy and style of play and maybe Town will start to unearth a few future stars.

Does this mean the club will overlook support for youth development in the community? Well no, most definitely not.

The Huddersfield Town Foundation is at the forefront of community initiatives - supporting children of all ages.

The club is certainly not turning its back on its community, simply changing their tact on creating future stars.

This is a decision I fully believe is in the best interests of the club and everyone needs to remember Dean Hoyle has spent the last eight years making some tough decisions.

And he’s not got too many wrong.

