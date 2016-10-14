Town Talk: Huddersfield Town's current league form is built on firm foundations

The ‘Wagner Revolution’ began in radical style with a pre-pre-season trip to the Swedish wilderness where the player’s attitude, teamwork and application were immediately tested as a fishing rod and sleeping bag replaced a football and the comforts of PPG Canalside.

All of David Wagner’s actions, methods and decisions have been backed by Town fan, chairman and owner Dean Hoyle, who for the second time during his tenure, has reduced season card prices, a move that has seen average home attendances grow to over 19,000 with fans excitedly traveling up and down the country to not miss a single second of the action.

In his first full season head coach Wagner now has a squad that is fitter, smarter and hardworking, with the new additions and current crop all lined up together, ready to charge onto the battlefield that is the Sky Bet Championship.

Lifelong Huddersfield Town fan Matt Beaumont (right) is a season card holder in the Britannia Rescue stand.

Town currently sit top of the league with both results and performances attracting the attentions of the country's media and pundits.

Only Hoyle, Wagner, the squad and Town fans are perhaps those not surprised with the success enjoyed so far this term.

The fans are also adapting to this new wave of German footballing culture, taking inspiration from Wagner’s old stomping ground, Borussia Dortmund, and the notorious “Yellow Wall”.

The South Stand is now a sea of blue and white, flags and noise, with the blue and white army, as the cliché goes, the 12th man.

Wagner has built a fortress down at the John Smith’s, and don’t think for a second that it’s foundations are built on sand. His ‘Terriers’ are territorial in their nature and the teams that have visited West Yorkshire have been left cowering in the corner.

Town have been more than convincing in their home performances, dominating games with intense pressing, possession football and ruthlessness in front of goal. Huddersfield Town have simply out run, out passed and out performed all of their guests. WWWWW. 5 out of 5.

Despite losing 1-0 against two of this seasons other early pacesetters, Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading, Huddersfield Town have been reassuringly combative and typically resolute on the road.

They have continued to showcase their attacking threat, character and determination throughout, recording impressive victories at Newcastle United, local rivals Leeds and Ipswich which have made those journeys home so much sweeter.

David Wagner has told his squad to have “no limits”, and 11 games into this year’s Sky Bet Championship campaign Huddersfield Town have been the exciting and hard working side we all dreamed they would be.

The Terriers, it seems, are more than capable of running with the big dogs.

An account manager at an advertising agency based in Wakefield, Matt's spare time is also taken up writing the HTAFC fan blog Give Us An H.