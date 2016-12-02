Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having come away from our latest defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic I feel like many, the actual disbelief of what we are witnessing.

The team of positive self believing, fast flowing attacking footballers seems to have diminished into a team of fearful players in the space of just a few short weeks.

Don’t get me wrong even in the early season triumphs we had some noticeable flaws but as a team those flaws were countered through a strong work ethic of teammates covering and helping each other alongside fast flowing attacking football.

Now for some reason the football has slowed to a snail's pace, the players seem unable to communicate or back each other up and are now left out positioned and out fought in the simplest of tasks.

Picking through the recent games what worries me is statistically we have had the majority of the ball in games; statistically we have had the most shots, corners etc. Yet the one and only statistic that matters we fail in.

Analysing the Wigan defeat it is very clear we had so much of the ball yet the first half alone we spent most of our time going from side to side and backwards.

I appreciate David Wagner prefers patient football, building up and waiting for openings but as a fan we can see our danger men out wide or up front in space waiting for a pass too often ignored or not spotted.

And by the time the ball is actually played forward the opposition has sat down, had a coffee, re-read the team sheet and set up accordingly.

This has to be addressed. We have players with so much speed and talent on the ball yet if you don’t get the ball to them quickly whilst the opposition are still struggling to pick them up, there is actually no point in them being on the pitch.

The next issue is when they do receive the ball when our tempo is slightly quicker, there is absolutely nothing in the box for them to aim at - also assuming their crosses beat the first man as well. Time after time the desire of opposition defenders is out fighting any threat if any in the box.

I also cannot remember a corner or free kick situation that I thought was well worked, unlucky or close to troubling the opposition keeper.

Our dead ball situations are at best weak to poor - hoof the ball in and let’s see which defender can head it first, or better still let’s play catch with the keeper.

Nahki Wells seems to have also been asked to play a different role this season and in my opinion it is really not working. This man got goals for fun as an out and out striker working off the shoulder of defenders. In the current set up he is often so far behind play or lost out on the wings the actual affect he can have is reduced to practically zero. Just what the opposition want.

Having said all this, a team that was playing so well at the start of the campaign cannot be far wrong. We need to get back to the fast paced transitional play from defence and get away from this possession football for five minutes at a time.

The players need to believe in each other again and us as fans need to keep the faith.

I for one feel we are still learning as a team, we are still coming together in parts whilst at the same time missing other parts to produce that full on free flowing football we got spoiled with early in the season.

Let us not lose sight - we are still in effect a work in progress, we are also still handily placed heading into the busy December fixtures and the January transfer window is also just around the corner. The season was always about finishing top half of the league and something we won’t be too far off of come May so all should not be doom and gloom.

For me though I feel if we are to push on we do need to invest in more attacking options, a proven Plan B strong striker. Lots of youthful energy and potential is great but like the time we brought in Grant Holt you just cannot put a price on what that sort of know how brings to a team.

Especially in situations where we are having so much of the ball or trying to claw back a deficit.

I guess having had such a storming start to the season it’s easy for fans to become frustrated especially as we are now playing some of the teams we would be expecting to be beating, regardless of those early season victories.

Only time will tell exactly how far or close we are to achieving our season objectives and I’m sure the season will have many more ups and downs before it is over.

Have a great Christmas and Happy New Year and hopefully by the time I write again we will have progressed in the right direction on the pitch.

Ooooh to be a......

