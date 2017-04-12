Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forget the defeat to Nottingham Forest, or even the Burton Albion sucker punch that left us all gasping for air, this season will last long in the memory.

I urge every fan reading this to not underestimate just how amazing this season has been as it is looking ever likely we will secure a play-off spot.

I’ll type that again…. “a play-off spot”, a chance to make it to the Dream Land that is the Premier League.

You would have to be naive or foolish to think we have not over-achieved this year.

When the season started all those months, I was always optimistic the Terriers would not have to suffer another season fighting for survival and instead dreamt of finishing in the top half.

But never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be in third place with a handful of games left to play.

David Wagner, his coaching and playing staff, have achieved something quite remarkable, and as we stand, for those saddened by recent results, take a look back at how this season has unfolded so far….

Wins: 23, with 6 games left, we could beat our best (28-1919/20 ) by 1

Home wins: 14, just 2 behind our highest tally (1919/20, 1933/34, 1979/80, 2003/04 ) with 3 games left to play.

Away wins: 9, with wins at St. James’ Park, Carrow Road and Elland Road to name a few.

Points: Currently 74, and max 92

We have had two players named in the Championship team of the year (Tommy Smith, Aaron Mooy), David Wagner has been crowned Manager of the Month on two separate occasions.

We broke our record transfer fee to sign the man mountain Christopher Schindler, plus secured the services of “Ain’t nobody like” Elias Kachunga.

We play an attacking expansive style that excites us, full-backs Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe stretch the pitch, Aaron Mooy dictates the play, helped by the defensive support of Jonathan Hogg, while the attacking quartet rotates seamlessly.

We are arguably the Championship’s most exciting team to watch, and for the first time in 45 years we have the chance to attain top flight football.

With success comes expectation, but just look at how far we have come and remember we’ve still a long way to go.

Ooh to be a…

Born and raised in Ossett into a family of Huddersfield Town fans, 27-year-old Matt Beaumont is a season card holder in the Britannia Rescue Stand.

An account manager at an advertising agency based in Wakefield, Matt's spare time is also taken up writing the HTAFC fan blog Give Us An H.