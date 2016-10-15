Login Register
Town Talk: Huddersfield Town's 'Wagner Revolution' is well and truly underway

  • Updated
  • By

Aspiring journalist Thomas Pearson, aged 13 years old, assesses Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship season so far

Town Talk is a weekly fan column focusing on all things Huddersfield Town-related.
‘The Wagner Revolution is here’.

A revolution is described as the replacement of an established system and I have definitely seen a revolution in Huddersfield Town's performances this season with the effort and perseverance of the manager, David Wagner, the key focal point.

The change began early in the summer when the German head coach was backed in the transfer market by chairman Dean Hoyle to totally transform the squad from the side that finished the last campaign.

Rajiv van la Parra was the first one in, a skilful Dutch winger from Wolves, his contributions have been vital including his 6th minute goal against his former club ahead of the last international break.

In total there were thirteen signings in all, reshaping the entire squad to make it more positive and and forward-thinking with quality arriving through the likes of Premier League loan deals mixed with a touch of class from abroad - the majority of the foreign imports coming from Wagner's homeland, Germany.

Youngster Thomas Pearson is a passionate Huddersfield Town fan and aspiring journalist.
All of which have excelled so far this season, helped in no small no doubt by the pre-season tour to the wilderness of Sweden bringing the team together and giving them all the Terrier Spirit.

The opening day of the season saw Town have to negotiate a decent Brentford team who came with confidence for the long trip up to the John Smiths Stadium.

Straight from the first kick, there was a noticeable change in atmosphere, it was electric with the spirit of the team shining through and giving us a great start with a 2-1 home win.

The new style of play up to the second international break has certainly paid off so far this campaign, seeing us pick up 25 points from 11 games and sitting proudly at the top of the table.

Long Live 'The Wagner Revolution!'

Thomas Pearson, aged 13, has been a Huddersfield Town supporter all his life and a season card holder since the age of six. Attending matches with his Grandparents and Auntie, Thomas goes to Brighouse High School and hopes to become a sports journalist when he is older.

