Four games left. 12 possible points. Automatic promotion still mathematically possible. Our local rivals, as it stands before kick-off today, are not in a Play-Off position.

As if any Huddersfield Town fan had nails left to bite, we are left in the most nerve wracking season finale since fighting to stay in the SkyBet Championship a few years back.

And it is now more than ever that the fans are needed...

Let’s sell out the final home games against Fulham FC and Cardiff City. Let’s fill the away ends of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City.

Bring a friend. Bring family. Bring your kids.

If you’ve sat through this season without making a sound (unlikely I’m sure), stand up, fill your lungs and sing as loud as you possibly can.

Don’t know the words? Google them. Make them up, sing complete nonsense as long as its loud. Got a town scarf? Bring it and swing it.

Be a part of the amazing atmosphere. Be a voice in the chant that starts in the South Stand and wraps around our stadium.

Be a part of this dream season, we were pegged to be relegated by certain pundits before a ball had even been kicked before the campaign start yet I don’t remember us ever being out of the top six...

We’ve definitely a dramatic end to the season coming and the boys on the field need us now more than ever - we are the 12th man.

We can make a difference. Let us drown out the sounds from the opposition and show our boys we are behind them 100%, urging them into every pass, tackle and shot.

This could be the greatest season for a generation, make sure you can say you were there the season Town went up to the Premier League.

Let’s finish the season the way we started it, in slight shock, awe and with plenty of hope.

An automatic place may be too much of an ask, but at least Play-Offs carries the season on that little bit longer, a potential extra three games. I know I’m not alone saying that I don’t want this season to end, and that a summer-less football is starting to look pretty bleak.

Becky Gibson is a 26-year-old lifelong Huddersfield Town fan from Bradford who when she is not supporting Town is an Assistant Manager for Lidl in Holmfirth.