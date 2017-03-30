Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’re just a couple of days away from what could be the most exciting run-in to the end of a season for many Town fans, but we need to remember to enjoy it.

Throughout the whole season, Town fan have been revelling in the success the club have had - both on and off the pitch: Third in the league; playing great football; record attendances and Dean Hoyle recently announcing unbelievable season ticket prices for 2017/18.

But recently, namely before the Bristol City game, the fans (and, more worryingly, the players) have started to see automatic promotion as a real possibility.

Although confidence is a great trait to have, did the players get ahead of themselves and take their eye off the ball, resulting in the slip up against Bristol City believing the three points were a given?

I might be wrong: it could have simply been one of those games. Perhaps it was a result of the injury to Jonathan Hogg. Or a bit of tiredness. Or a bit of everything combined.

Whatever the reason for the loss, following that result, the international break came at the perfect time- time to rest, recover and re-group ready for the run in.

I’ve heard many fans comment that we’ve got a fairly easy run in of games; however, I disagree.

A number of teams we still have to play have new mangers, so we can expect the possibility of new manager syndrome; some still have aspirations for the play-offs and some will be scrapping for everything so as to avoid relegation.

Add this to a few injuries to key members of the squad- Jon Gorenc Stankovic out for the season; no clear message on when Izzy Brown will be fit and no further word on Kasey Palmer’s injury; uncertainty regarding the backroom staff as Stuart Webber appears to be leaving for Norwich City and suddenly our “fairly easy run in” seems much trickier.

So now is the time to get back to the basics, enjoy our football and re-establish the approach that got us into this position – the underdogs with the terrier spirit identity David Wagner shouts about.

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season, we’ve got to adhere to the rallying calls of Dean Hoyle and Sean Jarvis and back the team all the way, while remembering to enjoy it.

We’ve not been in this position, playing this type of football for a very long time. Come on Town!

Mark Habergham is a 31-year-old Online Acquisition Manager at The Yorkshire Building Society.

Mark first fell in love with Town when his Dad took him to Leeds Road at the age of eight-years-old and has been a dedicated season ticket holder ever since.